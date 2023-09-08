3 international teams where Marnus Labuschagne could be a sure-starter in ODIs

South Africa-born Australian cricket Marnus Labuschagne played a sensational knock yesterday against South Africa. He came in as a concussion substitute for Cameron Green and scored a terrific unbeaten 80 off 93 balls. He guided his side home after they were reduced to 113/7 in 16.3 overs while chasing 223.

Expand Tweet

Marnus Labuschagne has scored 927 runs in 29 ODI innings at an average of 34.33 and a strike rate of 83.44, with one century and seven half-centuries to his name. However, he is not a regular starter in Australia's full-strength ODI lineup.

This piece explores three international teams where the middle-order batter could have been a sure starter.

#1 New Zealand

New Zealand have been a bowling-heavy team in ODI cricket in the last few years. While their batting lineup is fairly conservative, their attacking bowling wins them matches regularly. This formula has worked well for them as they have been one of the best tournament teams in the world, consistently making it to the semi-finals and finals of ICC tournaments.

Kane Williamson is one of the best ODI batters in the world in low-scoring matches. He was ably supported by Ross Taylor in his prime. However, since Taylor has now retired from international cricket, Marnus Labuschagne would have been a perfect fit in the New Zealand middle order. Both Williamson and Marnus would be extremely useful for handling top-order collapses.

Devon Conway (wk), Will Young, Kane Williamson (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Daryl Mitchell, and Glenn Phillips looks like a potent top six on paper. It has the right blend of experienced and young batters who can adapt to the conditions and opponents, and play with the right approach.

#2 Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka are currently taking part in the Asia Cup. They are scheduled to play Bangladesh, India and Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the competition. The island nation will also host the rest of the matches in the tournament, as the Pakistan leg finished on September 6.

However, it is well known that Sri Lanka's batting is not quite what it used to be in the previous generation. Marnus can milk spinners in the middle overs of the innings. He would probably slot in at number 3 or 4 in this Sri Lankan team. If we take the batting lineup from the last match, Labuschagne would probably replace Sadeera Samawickrama. A hypothetical top six in such a scenario could be Nissanka, Karunaratne, Mendis, Marnus, Asalanka, and de Silva.

#3 Bangladesh

Bangladesh played Pakistan in the first match of the Super 4 stage, losing by seven wickets with 63 balls to spare. They could only score 193 runs in the first innings, despite a century partnership between Rahim and Shakib after a top-order collapse.

Expand Tweet

The Asian team would definitely benefit from a stable batter like Labuschagne. A hypothetical top six of Tamim Iqbal, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Marnus Labuschagne, Shakib al Hasan, and Mushfiqur Rahim looks extremely solid.