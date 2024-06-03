3 Ireland batters who can be the biggest threat for India at 2024 T20 World Cup ft. Andy Balbirnie

Team India will begin their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a match against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 5. The Men in Blue only played one warm-up match ahead of the main tournament, in which they beat Bangladesh comprehensively by 60 runs.

If we talk about India vs Ireland in the T20I format, the two sides have clashed seven times, with the Men in Blue winning all the contests. Although Ireland have never beaten India in a T20I, they have competed hard in a few of the matches. Given their experience in the format, the Irish will be no pushovers for India when the teams meet in the T20 World Cup encounter in New York.

As India prepare for their battle against Ireland in the 2024 T20 World Cup, we pick three batters from the Irish side who can be the biggest threat for the Men in Blue.

#1 Andy Balbirnie

Andy Balbirnie has an impressive record in the T20I format. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

Andy Balbirnie is one of Ireland's most experienced batters and a match-winner on his day. He has the experience of 107 T20I matches in which he has scored 2,370 runs at an average of 23.93 and a strike rate of 124.14, with 12 half-centuries.

The 33-year-old has been in good form lately. During the T20I series against Pakistan in May, he hammered 77 off 55, with the aid of 10 fours and two sixes, as Ireland chased down 183 to register their first win against Pakistan in the format. Balbirnie also scored 56 off 46 against Scotland in the Netherlands Tri-Nation T20I Series as Ireland registered a five-wicket win, chasing a target of 158.

The right-handed batter has been a dependable player at the top of the order, constantly getting the side off to solid starts. If we talk about Balbirnie's record against India in T20Is, he has scored 156 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 138.05. The Ireland opener smashed 60 off 37 in Dublin in June 2022 and 72 off 51 at the same venue in August 2023.

#2 Paul Stirling

Paul Stirling will be leading the Irish side (Image Credit: Getty Images)

Ireland captain Paul Stirling also possesses an excellent record in T20Is. Having made his debut in the format back in 2009, the hard-hitting right-handed batter has scored 3,589 in 142 matches at an average of 27.60 and a strike rate of 135.43, with one hundred and 23 fifties.

The 33-year-old has not scored big runs of late, but he has been getting starts. He was dismissed for 32 off 21 against Scotland in the Netherlands Tri-series and scored 36 off 27 against the Dutch in the same tournament. Even in the 2024 T20 World Cup practice match against Sri Lanka in Lauderhill, he got to 21 in quick time before being dismissed by Dushmantha Chameera.

Stirling does not have a great record against India in the T20I format. In six matches against the Men in Blue, he has managed only 56 runs at an average of 9.33. The opener's best of 40 against India came off only 18 balls in Dublin in June 2022, a whirlwind knock that featured five fours and three sixes. Stirling would hope for a similar performance against India in the T20 World Cup match.

#3 Lorcan Tucker

Lorcan Tucker is known for his unconventional hitting. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

Ireland's talented keeper-batter Lorcan Tucker is also a dangerous striker, who can be a match-winner with the willow on his day. The 27-year-old has featured in 71 T20I matches in which he has scored 1,295 runs at an average of 21.94 and a strike rate of 124.75, with nine half-centuries.

The right-handed batter has displayed impressive form in Ireland's recent T20I outings. Tucker smashed 51 off 34 against Pakistan in Dublin in the second T20I and followed it up with 73 off 41 in the next match, a terrific knock that came in a losing cause.

The keeper-batter also made a significant impact in the tri-series in Netherlands, contributing 40 off 30 against the hosts and 55 off 38 against Scotland in a five-wicket triumph.

Speaking of his T20I record against India, Tucker has only managed 23 runs in four innings, with a best of 18. He will be keen to improve the numbers significantly when the Irish side take on the Men in Blue in New York on Wednesday.

