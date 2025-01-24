3 key factors behind India's stellar run in T20Is

Since winning the T20 World Cup on the Caribbean shores in June 2024, India has developed into a world-beating force in the T20 format. Not many teams have been able to challenge them be it home or away. They started the T20 series against England with a resounding win by seven wickets at Eden Gardens.

More than the win, how they defeated the mighty England team proved that India is there to play an aggressive brand of cricket in this format and not bothered about losing wickets. The significant change in their approach was made after the 2022 T20 World Cup.

However, in the last few months, they have taken it a notch higher and have posted several massive scores against top-quality bowling attacks. Be it against Bangladesh, South Africa, or England, the Men in Blue have shown their might against every opposition so far. The emergence of a few new stars has transformed the team into a dynamic side in this format.

Since the completion of the T20 World Cup, India has won 13 matches in this format and has lost just a couple. With the next T20 World Cup still a year away, we might see the Men in Blue defending their title in home conditions.

With that, let us have a look at three key factors behind India’s stellar run in T20Is.

#1. Ultra-aggressive approach right from the word go

When India surrendered meekly against England in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final, Rohit Sharma wanted a total overhaul in the white ball set-up. His vision has played a massive role in India achieving a World Cup triumph and taking their T20 game to a whole new level.

They have come out hard in the powerplay and the current opening combination of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma has been a nightmare to the opposition bowlers. Even if they lose wickets, they don't shy away from taking on the bowlers.

Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for a duck in the opening T20I against England while attempting a big shot but that won't deter him from playing a similar role in the second encounter. Right from the top to the lower middle order, India has found batters who can start smashing sixes from ball one.

#2. India has picked players perfectly for specific roles

One of the major reasons behind India’s stellar run in this format has been the selection process. They have picked players based on the conditions and based on form. Abhishek Sharma couldn't quite show his consistency in the early part of his career but the team management and the captain was aware of what he brought to the table.

Varun Chakvarthy was brought back to the scheme of things and the mystery spinner has been unplayable in the recent past. He has bagged a truckload of wickets and has repaid the faith shown in him by the captain and the coach.

When Mohammed Shami wasn't included in the XI during the opening T20I, several cricket experts and former players couldn't find any reason behind his omission. However, Suryakumar Yadav was clear in the toss and said they decided to stick to their strengths.

#3. High-quality and versatile spin attack

What has made India a world-beating force in this format is also the option of spinners. They have every base covered and with Varun Chakravarthy back in the squad, the mystery option has been covered as well.

He didn't get a chance after the 2021 T20 World Cup but has come back strongly and is expected to feature in the next World Cup. Axar Patel is the senior spinner in the squad who has also been named as the vice-captain.

Meanwhile, Ravi Bishnoi offers a different option for the captain with his quick leg breaks and ability to hurry batters with his flippers. When Kuldeep Yadav returns, it will be a genuine fight for one spot.

