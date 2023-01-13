3 key takeaways for India from Australia's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Cricket Australia (CA) recently announced its squad for the four-match Test series against India to be played from February 19 to March 13. The four Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played as part of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and will be hugely significant for India with regard to their qualification hopes for the final.

The Aussies will be led by fast bowler Pat Cummins, with experienced batter Steve Smith as the vice-captain. Senior batters David Warner, Usman Khawaja, and Marnus Labuschagne are part of the squad. The selectors have also handed a recall to Peter Handscomb following his impressive domestic performances.

Apart from Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Swepson in the bowling department, Australia have also included Victoria off-spinner Todd Murphy. The youngster has been preferred to experienced white-ball leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who played his first red-ball match in three years in December.

With the Aussies having announced their 18-member squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, we analyze three key takeaways for India from the development.

#1 Australia are banking on their finger spinners

Todd Murphy of the Prime Ministers XI bowls during the tour match between the Prime Ministers XI and the West Indies at Manuka Oval on November 26, 2022, in Canberra, Australia. Pic: Getty Images

The visitors have picked four frontline spinners in their touring squad for India - Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, and a rookie in Todd Murphy. Out of the four, Swepson is the only wrist-spinning option, making it clear that the Aussies want to attack India with finger spinners.

India’s batters have traditionally been renowned as the best players of spin bowling. Lately, though, that tag seems to be slipping away. Off-spinners, in particular, have troubled India both home and away. Even senior batter Virat Kohli has had issues with offies in the longest format.

Among the current Aussie squad, Lyon enjoys a fantastic record against India, having claimed 94 wickets in 22 Tests, including seven five-wicket hauls. He would be confident of putting up another good show. The surprise inclusion of Murphy throws further hints at Australia’s thought process with regard to troubling the Indian batters.

Cricket Australia @CricketAus An 18-player Test squad has been assembled for the Qantas Tour of India in February and March.



Congratulations to everyone selected! An 18-player Test squad has been assembled for the Qantas Tour of India in February and March. Congratulations to everyone selected! https://t.co/3fmCci4d9b

The 22-year-old from Victoria has been touted as a potential successor to Lyon. In three Sheffield Shield matches this season, he has claimed 14 wickets at an average of 17.71, which includes a seven-wicket match haul against New South Wales.

#2 In-form Aussie batting line-up could test India

Steve Smith celebrates his century with Usman Khawaja during day two of the SCG Test. Pic: Getty Images

Australia have won just one Test in their last four series in India. One of the key factors has been the dominance of the Indian spinners over Aussie batters. This tussle could once again be the defining factor in the series. However, the visitors might be silently confident of turning the tide in the contest, especially after doing well in Pakistan.

On paper, they have an extremely strong batting line-up consisting of Warner, Smith, Labuschagne, Khawaja, Travis Head, and Alex Carey. All of them have been among the runs lately. If you look at their recently concluded home series against South Africa, Smith, Head, Warner and Khawaja dominated the batting charts, occupying the top four slots.

Playing in India, however, will be a completely different challenge. Veteran opener Warner knows a thing or two about the challenge, having managed a paltry Test average of 24.25 in the country after eight Tests.

In contrast, Smith has enjoyed playing in India, but Khawaja, Labuschagne, Head, and Carey are yet to play a Test in the country. How they adapt to this massive challenge could hold the key to Australia’s fortunes in the series.

#3 Aussies could unleash 'Wild Thing' Lance Morris against India

Lance Morris bowls during the Sheffield Shield match between Western Australia and Queensland at the WACA. Pic: Getty Images

With confirmation that Mitchell Starc will miss the first Test in Nagpur as he recovers from tendon damage to his left middle finger, Australia might be tempted to unleash young fast bowler Lance Morris against India.

Rated as the quickest fast bowler on the Aussie circuit, the 24-year-old Western Australia pacer has been fantastic in the Sheffield Shield this season. He is the leading wicket-taker in the competition, having claimed 27 scalps in five matches at an average of 18.40, including a nine-wicket match haul.

Dubbed ‘Wild Thing’, Morris told ESPNcricinfo last month:

"I'm an attacking and intimidating bowler. I can get to the early 150s [kph]. I'm just settling into my body now. They say around 26 is when you basically mature as a bowler. I've got still room to get faster."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



@KFCAustralia | #TopDeliveries It was a summer to remember for Mitchell Starc, not least for a number of brilliant dismissals that most fast bowlers could only dream of. It was a summer to remember for Mitchell Starc, not least for a number of brilliant dismissals that most fast bowlers could only dream of.@KFCAustralia | #TopDeliveries https://t.co/inbBedjfpv

Indian batters have been troubled by genuine pace in the past. Although conditions in India are expected to suit slow bowlers, an X-factor bowler can make an impact on any surface.

The big question is - does the Australian management have the confidence to give Morris a big break in a tough country like India, which can be unrelenting for fast bowlers?

Also Read: 3 reasons why Rohit Sharma was wrong to take back Mohammed Shami's run-out appeal

Poll : 0 votes