3 key takeaways from India's loss vs Australia in the 3rd Test in Indore  

A fantastic display of spin bowling saw Australia make a roaring comeback in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 to win the third Test match against India at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Friday, March 3.

After winning the toss, it all went downhill for the hosts as they were bundled out for only 109 in their first innings. Australia sent the Indian side back to the dressing room in just 33.2 overs, with Matthew Kunhemann taking his maiden Test fifer.

The visitors then took a decent 88-run lead on the back of a 60-run knock by Usman Khawaja.

The Rohit Sharma-led unit needed a much better batting display in their second innings to make a comeback in the game. However, it wasn't to be, as they could only score 163 runs and presented Australia with a target of just 76 runs in the fourth innings.

The Aussie batters comfortably chased down the required target on Day 3, marking their first win of the series.

Despite the loss, India are still leading the four-match Test series 2-1, with Ahmedabad scheduled to host the fourth and final Test from March 9.

This loss will undoubtedly compel the Indian management to sit down and take note before the fourth Test. On that note, let's take a look at three takeaways from India's loss against Australia in the Indore Test.

#3 Rohit Sharma's captaincy was spot on, barring the usage of Axar Patel

India v Australia - 1st Test: Day 2

After four comfortable wins, Rohit Sharma faced his first Test loss as the Indian skipper. Regardless, he had a decent game as captain, as most of his decisions were spot on.

The inclusion of Shubman Gill and Umesh Yadav were the correct calls. While Gill didn't make the most of his chance, he deserved a shot as an opener as KL Rahul is going through a tough phase.

Yadav, meanwhile, was superb in the first innings. Rohit brought on Yadav in the first session of Day 2 and the right-arm pacer didn't disappoint. He quickly picked up three wickets to force an Australian collapse. Rohit's field settings were also up to the mark.

However, the only mistake the 35-year-old made was the under-usage of Axar Patel in both batting and bowling.

Axar is the sole Indian batter who has looked comfortable at the crease in all three Tests. The second-highest run-getter in the series, with 185 runs at an average of 92, Axar was left stranded at the end of both Indian innings.

The left-hander batted at No. 8 in the first innings and at No. 9 in the second. On both occasions, he was the only Indian batter to remain not out. The decision to move Axar down the order, especially in the second innings, proved costly for the hosts.

Axar looked secure while facing the Aussie spinners and had he batted higher up the order, India might have added more runs to their lead.

#2 Australia finally got their cards right to script a historic win

India v Australia - 3rd Test: Day 3.

In the first two Tests, Australia had their moments of ascendency but lacked character to boss India throughout. In the Indore Test, however, Australia were on top of the hosts from the onset and finally opened their account in the series.

Led by some exceptional displays from their spin bowlers, Australia always had the upper hand against India. They didn't let India have the first innings advantage and bowled tight lines to make full use of the dry pitch.

Aussie batters, in particular, batted way better than their counterparts. Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne's 96-run partnership in the first innings put India on the backfoot. In their chase of 76, meanwhile, opener Travis Head and Labuschagne negotiated the first half hour admirably before taking the game on and eventually guiding their team home.

The visitors played like a well-oiled machine, and their bowlers and batters delivered when it mattered the most.

#1 Top-order struggles for India continue

India v Australia - 3rd Test: Day 2

Barring Rohit Sharma (in the first two Tests) and Cheteshwar Pujara (in the third Test), no other top-order or middle-order batter has delivered for India.

While there is no doubt that Indore didn't have the ideal batting conditions, the Indian batters needed to settle in and grind out runs for the team.

Batting first on Day 1 on surfaces like these demands a team to get enough runs on the board and put pressure on the bowling unit. However, none of it transpired as a shambolic display of batting haunted the hosts.

If Cheteshwar Pujara hadn't produced a batting masterclass in the second innings, things could've been uglier for Rohit Sharma and Co.

The lack of runs from the top and middle order has been masked by the brilliance of the lower order in previous matches, but in Indore, the pitch never allowed any respite and this showed in India's dismal batting performance.

