3 knocks that show Shafali Verma is women's cricket's Virender Sehwag

Young India Women’s batter Shafali Verma has been in terrific form for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023.

She is the second-leading run-getter in the T20 league as of now, having clobbered 179 runs in four innings at an average of 59.67 and an extraordinary strike rate of 192.47.

Shafali, who scored 84 off 45 balls in Delhi’s first WPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), was in her element again in the game against Gujarat Giants (GG) on Saturday, March 11, at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

After DC’s bowlers did an excellent job of restricting Gujarat to 105/9, Shafali slammed an unbeaten 76 in only 28 balls to lift her team to victory in just 7.1 overs. The 19-year-old whacked 10 fours and five sixes as skipper Meg Lanning (21* off 15) was content watching from the other end.

Due to her explosive style of play, Shafali has often been compared to former Indian opener Virender Sehwag.

In this feature, we look at three knocks that show Shafali is the Sehwag of women's cricket.

#3 (49 off 28) vs Australia in Melbourne, February 2020

Shafali Verma batting in a T20I against Australia. Pic: Getty Images

Shafali smashed 49 off only 28 balls in the fifth match of the T20I tri-series in Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in February 2020. Her terrific knock helped the Women in Blue chase down a tough target of 174.

Australia batted first after losing the toss and put up an impressive 173/5 on the board courtesy of Ashleigh Gardner’s 57-ball 93.

In reply, Shafali got India off to a terrific start in the chase, clubbing eight fours and a six. The hard-hitting youngster and Smriti Mandhana (55 off 48) added 85 runs for the opening wicket in 8.2 overs.

Shafali got into boundary-hitting mode from the first over, lofting Jess Jonassen over mid-off for four.

In the next over, she went after Ellyse Perry, slamming the seasoned Australian pacer for three fours.

In the fourth over bowled by Sophie Molineux, the Indian opener hit three consecutive fours as the batting side were off to a flyer.

In the last over of the powerplay, Shafali came down the track and lofted Megan Schutt for a maximum over the sight screen. India raced to 70/0 after six overs.

The great opening stand ended when Shafali was caught at deep midwicket off Perry while trying to take on a short ball.

Thanks to the great opening foundation, though, India chased down the target by seven wickets in 19.4 overs.

#2 (60 off 30) vs South Africa in Lucknow, March 2021

The 19-year-old is often compared to Virender Sehwag. Pic: Getty Images

In a knock that resembled the one she played on Saturday for DC against Gujarat, Shafali made sure India chased down 113 without any trouble against South Africa in Lucknow in March 2021.

India fielded first after winning the toss in the third T20I of the three-match series. Rajeshwari Gayakwad excelled with 3/9 as the visitors were held to 112/7.

Shafali then took charge of the chase, smacking 60* in only 30 balls with the aid of seven fours and five sixes. The aggressive right-handed batter shared another impressive opening stand of 96 with Mandhana (48* off 28).

Shafali got India’s chase off to a sensational start, slamming seasoned Proteas pacer Shabnim Ismail for three fours and a six.

The youngster then launched Nadine de Klerk for two maximums in the fourth over as India raced to 45/0. Shafali brought up her half-century off only 26 balls, punching Tumi Sekhukhune for a four through the off-side.

The Indian opener's fabulous innings ended when she was caught at long-on off Nondumiso Shangase’s bowling.

Only formalities remained in the match by then as India romped home in 11 overs, with nine wickets in hand.

#1 (73 off 49) vs West Indies in Gros Islet, November 2019

The explosive opener has demonstrated fine form for DC. Pic: Getty Images

Shafali set up India’s win in the first T20I in Gros Islet during their tour of the West Indies in 2019-20 with a wonderful half-century.

West Indies sent India into bat after winning the toss, but Shafali and Mandhana once again put the opposition on the back foot with an impressive opening stand of 143.

Shafali struck 73 off 49 balls, hitting six fours and four sixes. In the second over of the innings, the opener took on Shakera Selman and slapped her for two fours and a six.

Four fours and a maximum followed in the fourth over bowled by Chinelle Henry. Shafali was 40 off 15 after four overs and India on 60/0.

The 19-year-old reached a blazing half-century in only 30 balls as the visitors crossed the 100-run mark in the 10th over. The opener’s superb innings ended when she fell to Selman in the 16th over.

Mandhana contributed 67 off 45 as India posted 185/4 in their 20 overs. Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav then claimed two scalps apiece as West Indies were held to 101 for nine.

