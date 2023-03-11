RCB's 3 longest losing streaks to date

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) went into the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 with great enthusiasm and plenty of hope.

After all, they had purchased star batter Smriti Mandhana, one of the biggest names in women’s T20 cricket, at the auction. With overseas names like Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, and Ellyse Perry, they seemed like an extremely strong squad on paper.

Unfortunately, for RCB, their potential has not yet transformed into performance in the WPL. After four matches, Bangalore have failed to register a single win on the board and are the only franchise in the competition who are yet to open their account.

Bangalore began their WPL 2023 campaign with a 60-run drubbing at the hands of Delhi Capitals (DC). Subsequently, they went down to Mumbai Indians (nine wickets), Gujarat Giants (11 runs), and UP Warriorz (10 wickets).

While RCB’s bowling has been pedestrian, to say the least, their batting too hasn’t been very impressive. Skipper Smriti has failed to deliver a single performance of note, and their overseas stars have also been inconsistent.

Unfortunately, for Bangalore fans, underperforming is not something new when it comes to the franchise. The men’s team have disappointed numerous times, despite having assembled a strong squad full of big names.

In the wake of RCB’s four consecutive losses in WPL 2023, we revisit the franchise's three longest losing streaks to date.

#3 (IPL 2008 & IPL 2020) - 5 consecutive losses

Bangalore are yet to win the IPL. Pic: BCCI

RCB registered five consecutive losses during the inaugural IPL edition in 2008. Their losing streak began when they went down against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Their next match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens was a tight one. Bangalore lost by five runs in a low-scoring game, failing to chase down 130.

When RCB and Punjab came face-to-face again in IPL 2008, this time at the PCA Stadium in Mohali, the Kings again emerged triumphant. Shaun Marsh slammed 74* off 51 as Punjab chased down 144 with nine wickets in hand.

Next, Bangalore went down to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 65 runs in Jaipur. Rahul Dravid slammed an uncharacteristically ballistic 75* off 36 balls. However, Bangalore were restricted to 132/9 after being set a target of 198.

RCB’s fifth consecutive loss in IPL 2008 came when they went down to Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets in Bengaluru, failing to defend a target of 155. Their losing streak ended when they beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 14 runs in Chennai.

Bangalore matched their unwanted feat in IPL 2020, losing their last five matches of the edition. They tasted defeat against Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Hyderabad in successive encounters.

#2 IPL 2017 (6 consecutive losses)

Bangalore are considered one of the most under-performing IPL sides. Pic: BCCI

RCB were on a shocking spree during IPL 2017 as well, losing six games in a row.

It all began with an 82-run hammering at the hands of KKR in Kolkata as Bangalore infamously folded up for 49, which is still a record for the lowest IPL team total.

After their match against SRH was abandoned, they lost to Gujarat Lions (GL) by seven wickets.

Bangalore were held to 96/9, chasing 158 against Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in Pune. A captain’s knock from Rohit Sharma (56*) then saw Mumbai chase 163 against RCB at the Wankhede Stadium with five wickets in hand.

Bangalore’s poor run continued as they went down to Punjab by 19 runs and Kolkata by six wickets.

The franchise, however, ended their campaign on a high. They beat Delhi by 10 runs as Virat Kohli scored 58, while Harshal Patel and Pawan Negi claimed three scalps each.

#1 IPL 2018/19 (7 consecutive losses)

The franchise have been runners-up in the IPL three times. Pic: BCCI

RCB’s worst losing streak in the IPL has lasted seven matches. It began during the 2018 edition and finished in 2019.

Bangalore ended IPL 2018 with a 30-run loss to Rajasthan in Jaipur, failing to chase down 165. They then registered defeats in their first six matches of IPL 2019.

Bangalore got off to a horror start to the season as they folded up for 70 against CSK in Chennai and lost the contest by seven wickets.

RCB came up with a spirited effort against MI in Bengaluru. But despite AB de Villiers’ terrific 40-ball 71*, they lost by six runs in a chase of 188.

Their next game against SRH was a completely one-sided affair as Bangalore were thumped by 118 runs on the back of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow tons.

RCB’s poor run continued as they went down to Rajasthan by seven wickets in their next game and then failed to defend a target of 206 against KKR. Andre Russell’s 13-ball 48*, featuring seven sixes, stunned Kohli and co.

They failed to recover in the next match and lost to Delhi by four wickets, putting up a disappointing 149/8, batting first.

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



4th consecutive loss and Mike Hesson says, ‘It’s upon each and every individual to reflect on their performances and put in their best in the remainder of the tournament, to get us out of the situation we’ve put ourselves in.’



#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #WPL2023 RCB v UPW: WPL Game Day4th consecutive loss and Mike Hesson says, ‘It’s upon each and every individual to reflect on their performances and put in their best in the remainder of the tournament, to get us out of the situation we’ve put ourselves in.’ RCB v UPW: WPL Game Day4th consecutive loss and Mike Hesson says, ‘It’s upon each and every individual to reflect on their performances and put in their best in the remainder of the tournament, to get us out of the situation we’ve put ourselves in.’#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #WPL2023 https://t.co/qXDrhE46xL

Bangalore registered their first win in IPL 2019 when they beat Punjab by eight wickets in Mohali. Set to chase 174, RCB got home in 19.2 overs courtesy of half-centuries from Kohli and De Villiers.

