3 lessons India Women should take from tied ODI vs Bangladesh

India Women tied the third ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh Women at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. After the hosts stunned the Women in Blue in the first match by 40 runs via the DLS method, the visitors fought back strongly to clinch the second ODI by an impressive margin of 108 runs.

Both teams had everything to play for heading into the series decider on Saturday. Bangladesh batted first and posted 225/4 as Fargana Hoque top-scored with 107 off 160 balls, while her opening partner Shamima Sultana contributed 52 off 78 deliveries. For India, Sneh Rana claimed figures of 2/45.

Given the experience in their batting order, India Women should have chased down the target. However, they faltered from a strong position to be bowled out for 225 in 49.3 overs. Nahida Akter claimed 3/37 and Marufa Akter 2/55.

The Super Over was not held as the scheduled time of play was done. The series was thus shared 1-1. In the wake of India’s disappointing effort on Saturday, we look at three lessons for the Women in Blue from the tie in the third ODI.

#1 India Women need to sort out their batting woes

India lost 8/86 in the third ODI. (Pic: BCCI)

India’s batting was poor for the majority of the Bangladesh series. However, the manner in which they crumbled in the final ODI was still shocking. Chasing a target of 226, they seemed to be cruising at 139/2. However, it all fell apart for them as they ended up losing 8/86.

Harleen Deol top-scored with an impressive 77 off 108 balls, while experienced opener Smriti Mandhana contributed 59 off 85 balls. However, the rest, barring Jemimah Rodrigues (33* off 45), could not make much of a contribution. Shafali Verma’s poor run continued as she was out for 4, while Yastika Bhatia also failed, managing only 5.

While India did not lose the series, Bangladesh would undoubtedly be the happier of the two sides with the 1-1 result. The visitors were expected to win both the T20Is and the ODIs. They were in a great position to clinch the ODI series but ended up committing hara-kiri and were forced to settle for a tie.

Clearly, India need to sort out their batting woes. With all due credit to Bangladesh, they are not among the strongest sides in women’s cricket. And if India's batting performance in the series is anything to go by, the signs are highly worrying.

#2 Running between wickets is an issue

There were two needless run-outs in the chase. (Pic: BCCI)

Running between the wickets is also area India Women need to work hard on. There have been needless run-outs in crunch situations and the final ODI against Bangladesh was a shocking reminder of the same weakness.

Harleen was batting brilliantly until she was run out. There was a superb piece of fielding from Fahima Khatun no doubt. However, there was no need for the Indian batters to look for a risky single. As if one run-out wasn’t enough, India Women kicked themselves in the foot via another wicket in the same mode. This time, the batter was Deepti Sharma (1).

Rather bizarrely, India were not under the pump and were in control of the chase. Still, they started looking for risky runs, when smart rotation of the strike could have done the job. The twin run-outs gave Bangladesh the momentum and they pounced on it to register a credible tie.

#3 How about sportsperson spirit?

India and Bangladesh captains pose with the trophy after sharing the one-day series. (Pic: BCCI)

Yes, there may have been some debatable umpiring decisions during the match and the series as a whole. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur made things quite clear at the post-match presentation ceremony, describing the umpiring as pathetic. Experienced opener Mandhana also backed her at the press conference.

India may have had issues with the umpiring, but Harmanpreet’s behavior after her dismissal and at the joint photo session of the two teams was unacceptable. She smashed the stumps after being given out, argued with the umpires on the way back to the pavilion, and even gave a "thumbs up" to the crowd.

Female Cricket @imfemalecricket



Nigar Sultana was unhappy with the remarks and took her players back to the dressing room.



#BANvIND #CricketTwitter



pic.twitter.com/PZNoZEei1w 🗨️ "Bring the umpires too"Nigar Sultana was unhappy with the remarks and took her players back to the dressing room.

At the joint photo session of the teams, she reportedly past a nasty comment, inviting the umpires on the stage, indicating that they had played a role in Bangladesh managing to tie the series.

Irrespective of the reason, Harmanpreet’s behavior was completely unsporting and hugely disappointing.