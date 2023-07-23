[Watch] Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana asks her team to walk out of joint photograph after Harmanpreet Kaur's sarcastic comments about umpires

A video of India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana's tense interaction at the end-of-the-series photograph has surfaced online. The former can be seen saying "bring the umpires too" which resulted in Sultana asking her team to walk out.

The final ODI of the three-match series on Saturday, July 22, was tied, which meant the series was shared 1-1. During their 226-run chase in the third ODI, Indian batters were unhappy with a few decisions from the on-field umpires Muhammad Kamruzzman and Tanvir Ahmed. Kaur even broke the stumps in anger after being adjudged LBW.

Here's the video of the photo-op interaction between Kaur and Sultana:

Nigar Sultana was unhappy with the remarks and took her players back to the dressing room.



🗨️ "Bring the umpires too"

Nigar Sultana was unhappy with the remarks and took her players back to the dressing room.

Minutes before this, in the post-match presentation, Kaur had called the umpiring "pathetic" and said her team will prepare for below-par officiating before their next tour of Bangladesh.

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, Sultana spoke to the officials of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) before taking her team off. She later slammed Kaur in the post-match press conference, saying her opposite number "could have shown better manners".

"It is totally her problem. I have nothing to do with it. As a player, she could have shown better manners. I can't tell you what happened, but it didn't feel right to be there [for the photograph] with my team. It wasn't the right environment. That's why we went back. Cricket is a game of discipline and respect," she said.

The Bangladeshi leader also backed the umpires, pointing to their experience in men's cricket and saying that they were good for the job.

Harmanpreet Kaur fined 75% of match fees

Harmanpreet Kaur will reportedly be fined 75% of her match fees because of the incident, with 50% for breaking the stumps and 25% for her comments.

"For the on-field incident (smashing the wicket) she will be fined 50 percent of her match fee while for the way she represented herself her in the presentation ceremony, she will be fined 25 percent of her match fee," a match official told Cricbuzz.

The 34-year-old Indian skipper will also get four demerit points, which generally translates to a ban of one Test or two limited-overs matches.