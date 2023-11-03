3 lowest scores by full member nations in ODI World Cup history 

Team India delivered a statement win against Sri Lanka in the recently concluded Match 32 of the ongoing ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023 in Mumbai. On the back of some serious bowling performance, India bundled out Sri Lanka for a mere score of 55 runs and registered an emphatic win by a humongous margin of 302 runs.

Being put to bat first, India posted an above-par total of 357/8 in the first innings. While none of the Indian batters scored a century, all three of Shubman Gill (92), Virat Kohli (88) and Shreyas Iyer (82) got to big half-centuries.

Left-arm pacer Dilshan Madhushanka took five wickets (5/80) for Sri Lanka.

In reply, a clinical Indian pace attack rattled the Lankan batting group and handed them a forgettable shellacking. Sri Lanka could only make 55 runs collectively, which is now the fourth-lowest total by a team in the history of ODI World Cups.

Having said that, it is now also the lowest-ever total by a full-member nation in the quadrennial tournament. On that note, let's take a look at the three lowest scores by full member nations in ODI World Cup history.

#3 74/10 by Pakistan vs England at the 1992 World Cup in Adelaide

England players vs Pakistan at the 1992 World Cup [Getty Images]

Pakistan rewrote the history books by clinching the 1992 World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand. However, they endured a rocky start to their campaign, winning just one out of their first five fixtures.

In their clash against England, Pakistan's batting completely flopped. However, continuous rain helped them avoid a crushing defeat.

Under the overcast conditions in Adelaide, Pakistan batted for almost 41 overs but could only make 74 runs on the board. They lost eight of their wickets for 47 runs, with Inzamam-ul-Haq and Ijaz Ahmed scoring ducks.

Derek Pringle took three wickets for England, while Phil DeFreitas, Gladstone Small, and Sir Ian Botham bagged two wickets each.

Had tailenders Wasim Haider (13 off 46) and Mushtaq Ahmed (17 off 42) not battled their way in the end, Pakistan could've well crumbled under 50 runs.

#2 58 by Bangladesh vs West Indies at the 2011 ODI World Cup in Mirpur

Mushfiqur Rahim looks on after getting dismissed.[Getty Images]

In front of a jam packed home crowd in Mirpur, Bangladesh's batters froze catastrophically. The expectant Mirpur crowd witnessed a horrifying batting display as Bangladesh succumbed to a nine-wicket loss against the West Indies in a group-stage game at the 2011 ODI World Cup.

After opting to bat first, only two Bangladeshi batters managed to reach double digits, while four of them couldn't even get off the mark.

The pace duo of Kemar Roach and Darren Sammy took over the Bangladeshi top-order and scalped three wickets each. Tall left-arm spinner Suleiman Benn, on the other hand, wreaked havoc and returned with superb figures of 4/18.

#1 55 by Sri Lanka vs India at the 2023 ODI World Cup in Mumbai

Mohammed Shami after completing his fifer vs Sri Lanka [Getty Images]

Sri Lanka attained the unwanted record of coming up with the lowest total by a full-member nation in the history of ODI World Cups after they were skittled out for 55 runs in the ongoing competition.

The searing Indian pace attack was ruthless, to say the least, as they completely ran riot over the neighbors.

India made a mockery of Sri Lankan batting once again, as it looked like a repeat of the 2023 Asia Cup final. Jasprit Bumrah started the proceedings by sending back Pathum Nissanka on a golden duck before Mohammed Siraj took three wickets in his first seven balls.

After the early damage done by Bumrah and Siraj, Mohammed Shami came in and wreaked havoc. He bamboozled the Sri Lankan batters and came up with a five-star performance, returning with 5/18. As a result, India bundled out Sri Lanka for a mere 55 runs in the second innings.