3 memorable ODI knocks by Indian batsmen at Old Trafford 

Team India have played 12 ODIs at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. Out of the said 12 matches, they have emerged victorious on six occasions and have tasted defeat in the remaining six games.

India and England have faced each other five times in ODIs at Old Trafford and the hosts have emerged victorious on three occasions. India have defeated the hosts in Manchester on two occasions i.e. in 1983 and 2022.

The most recent victory was a series-winning win by five wickets on July 17. Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant got together for a match-winning partnership of more than 100 runs, rescuing India from 72-4 enroute a chase of 261.

#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND

Indian batsmen have been tested at Old Trafford and to date only two Indians i.e. Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant have scored centuries at the said stadium. There have been other memorable innings played by Indian batsmen at Old Trafford in ODIs.

Here is a look at three such memorable knocks.

#1. Rohit Sharma - 140 against Pakistan in 2019

Rohit Sharma was the first Indian to score an ODI century at Old Trafford

The current Indian skipper was the first Indian to score a century at Old Trafford in ODIs. Rohit was in the form of his life during the 2019 World Cup. One of his centuries was against Pakistan at Old Trafford on June 16, 2019.

Pakistan inserted India to bat first after winning the toss and were immediately put on the back foot courtesy of the Indian openers.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul played attacking cricket and scored 136 runs for the first wicket from 143 balls before the latter was dismissed. Rohit thereafter added 98 runs for the second wicket with then-skipper Virat Kohli. He played a brilliant innings of 140 runs from just 113 balls. He smashed 14 boundaries and three maximums in the knock.

Riding on Rohit's aggressive batting, India scored 336 runs for the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Pakistan never really got going in the chase and fell short of the target by 89 runs (D/L Method). Rohit was deservingly named the 'Man of the Match' for his match-winning century.

#2. Yashpal Sharma - 89 against West Indies in 1983

The late Yashpal Sharma's knock of 89 against defending champions West Indies in India's first World Cup match in 1983 was probably the best knock by an Indian player at Old Trafford.

By the time Sharma came in to bat at No. 5, Team India had lost three wickets for the score of 76. Sharma joined Sandeep Patil at the crease, and the duo added 49 runs before Patil perished.

Wisden India @WisdenIndia West Indies, Old Trafford



India struggling at / . Enter Yashpal Sharma.



off



Defending champions beaten. West Indies, Old TraffordIndia struggling at. Enter Yashpal Sharma.offDefending champions beaten. 🆚 West Indies, Old TraffordIndia struggling at 7⃣6⃣/3⃣. Enter Yashpal Sharma.8⃣9⃣ off 1⃣2⃣0⃣💥Defending champions beaten. https://t.co/SK02cz8vqD

Yashpal's partnership of 73 for the sixth wicket with Roger Binny was the defining moment of the game. Yashpal was at ease against the West Indies pace attack comprising of Michael Holding, Andy Roberts, Malcolm Marshall, and Joel Garner. With his patient knock of 89 from 120 balls consisting of nine boundaries, Team India scored 262 runs in 50 overs.

West Indies fell short of the target by 34 runs and India beat the mighty West Indies for the first time in World Cup cricket. Yashpal was named 'Man of the Match' for his match-winning innings.

#3. Rishabh Pant- 125* against England in 2022

Rishabh Pant scored a match winning century against England in Manchester

Rishabh Pant played one of the best ODI innings at Old Trafford by an Indian batsman on July 17, 2022. Chasing 260, he came to bat when the team was in a spot of bother having lost both their openers early. Virat Kohli was dismissed thereafter and India were reduced to 38 for the loss of three wickets. Suryakumar Yadav did not last long and India lost four wickets for 72 runs.

Pant thereafter played cautiosuly and built up a partnership with Hardik Pandya. The duo added 133 runs before Pandya was dismissed. Pant continued to torment English bowlers and scored his first ODI hundred.

He was unbeaten on 125 from 114 balls that included 16 boundaries and two maximums. The wicket-keeper batsman was named 'Man of the Match' for his match-winning innings.

