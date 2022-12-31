3 most memorable Virat Kohli-Shikhar Dhawan partnerships in ODIs

Shikhar Dhawan's exclusion from India's ODI squad for the Sri Lanka series seemed inevitable after consistent performances from Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan, who smashed a double hundred against Bangladesh. However, it's almost like the end of an era because of how prolific he has been for India in the one-day format.

Although Dhawan hasn't retired from international cricket, with age not on his side, it might take an incredible IPL season for the left-hander to return to national reckoning. He also hasn't played enough domestic cricket of late, so a way back seems unlikely.

There has been a lot of talk about how well Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan complement each other. However, the left-hander also has had some memorable moments on the field with Virat Kohli. The duo have shared great camaraderie since their age-group cricket days playing together for Delhi.

On that note, here's a look at three of the best partnerships between Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan in ODIs:

#3 158 vs South Africa, Johannesburg (February 10, 2018)

DYK - Shikhar Dhawan is the only Indian cricketer to score a century in his 100th ODI match ! He scored 109 in his 100th ODI against South Africa at Johannesburg in 2018.

India made history in 2018 as they beat South Africa 5-1 in their own backyard in the seven-match ODI series. However, this partnership between Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan came in the only game that they lost.

The visitors won the toss and opted to bat first and lost star opener Rohit Sharma early. However, Dhawan took the responsibility of aggressor in his partnership with Kohli and let the latter take time to settle.

Gradually, the then Indian captain got into the act, and the duo added 158 runs for the second wicket. Dhawan scored a fabulous hundred, and it seemed that the team would end up with a huge total. However, the hosts came back into the game with crucial breakthroughs.

South Africa's chase was affected by rain and some incredible hitting from Heinrich Klaasen and Andile Phehlukwayo, which ensured they continued their unbeaten streak in 'Pink ODIs'.

#2 197* vs Sri Lanka, Dambulla (August 20, 2017)

The period from about 2017 leading to the 2019 World Cup was a sensational one for India's top-order in ODI cricket. They used to almost score runs for fun, especially in run chases.

One such clinical chase was against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in 2017. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, the hosts reached 216 in their 50 overs and might have thought they would have a chance if they picked early wickets.

They did dismiss Rohit Sharma early on, but what followed was some absolutely sensational batting from Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli. Dhawan was once again the aggressor, scoring a sensational 132*, while the former captain remained unbeaten on 82.

The duo gave Sri Lanka absolutely no chance to make further inroads, as they added an unbeaten 197 runs for the second wicket, helping India coast to a nine-wicket win.

#1 212 vs Australia, Canberra, (January 20, 2016)

#1 212 vs Australia, Canberra, (January 20, 2016)

Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli's best partnership, unfortunately, came in a losing cause against Australia in Canberra. India lost the series 4-1, but many believe that the game in Canberra should have been won.

Australia posted a mammoth target of 349. Although India got off to a quick start from Rohit Sharma, the right-hander was dismissed for 41. What followed next was batting of the highest quality from Kohli and Dhawan.

Slowly but surely, both batters began to bat the hosts out of the game and threatened to make a mockery of the chase, scoring hundreds. However, a sudden collapse from the middle order meant the visitors fell 25 runs short, but that partnership is still remembered as one of the best between the duo.

