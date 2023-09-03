3 milestones that Ishan Kishan reached during his 82-run knock against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 

Ishan Kishan came up with a high-calibre knock of 82 runs off 81 balls in India's inaugural clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan.

Unfortunately for the fans, the match between the two fierce rivals ended in a no-result as rain continued to pour after the end of the first inning in Pallekele on Saturday, September 2.

Kishan entered the crease when India were in deep trouble at 48/3. Although a tough challenge lay ahead for the left-hander, it was a great opportunity for him to showcase his mettle in the absence of first-choice wicketkeeper, KL Rahul.

Kishan took on the task at hand remarkably well despite also losing Shubham Gill after an 18-run partnership.

Facing in-form pacers Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf for the first time in his career, Kishan didn't bobble down and negotiated them with proper cricketing shots.

He counter-attacked the Pakistan bowlers, especially the spinners, with aplomb. Kishan reached his half-century in only 54 balls.

He also found an able ally in Hardik Pandya, and the duo kept the run-scoring going at a decent rate.

After 32 overs, Kishan tried to change some gears and even smashed a six to complete a 100-run stand between him and Pandya.

However, in order to add some quick runs for India, Kishan eventually top-edged a ball from Haris Rauf and was caught at mid-on.

Although he missed out on a deserving hundred, the southpaw showcased that he can deliver under immense pressure and against some of the world's best bowlers.

En route to his knock of 82 runs, Kishan also reached a few milestones. Here is a compilation of three of such milestones that Ishan Kishan reached against Pakistan on Saturday.

#3 Highest individual score by an Indian wicketkeeper vs Pakistan in Asia Cup

Ishan Kishan was pure class during his stay vs Pakistan [Getty Images]

Had KL Rahul been declared fit, Ishan Kishan might not have been in India's playing XI against Pakistan. However, the management asked the Mumbai Indians player to play as the wicketkeeper and bat at No. 5.

Remarkably, Kishan batted magnificently and notched up the highest individual score by an Indian wicket-keeper against Pakistan in Asia Cup history.

He has surpassed MS Dhoni on the list. Dhoni scored 78 runs off 96 balls against Pakistan in Karachi during the 2008 Asia Cup.

#2 Highest partnership for the 5th wicket by an Indian pair in Asia Cup history

Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan bailed India out of trouble vs Pakistan [Getty Images]

Kishan's superb partnership of 138 runs with Hardik Pandya for the fifth wicket completely turned the game on its head, and India breathed a sigh of relief due to it.

Their record partnership is not only the highest fifth-wicket stand for India against Pakistan in ODIs. It is also now India's highest partnership for fifth wicket or lower in the history of the Asia Cup.

Previously, the record was held by Yuvraj Singh and Rahul Dravid, who added 133 runs for the fifth wicket against Sri Lanka at the 2004 Asia Cup.

#1 First Indian to hit four consecutive 50+ ODI scores with 100+ strike rate

Ishan Kishan hit nine boundaries and two sixes vs. Pakistan [Getty Images]

Kishan has been batting fantastically well for some time now. Batting across 17 ODI innings, he has scored 776 runs at an average of 48.5. His career strike rate of 106.74 is also a testament to his fearless and counter-attacking mindset.

Kishan has flourished for India in ODIs recently, having scored four consecutive 50+ scores in the format. Interestingly, all four of those 50+ scores have come with a strike rate of over 100, thus becoming the first-ever Indian to achieve the feat.

The 25-year-old hit three consecutive ODI fifties in the recent series against the West Indies, where his strike rates in each innings were 113.04, 100.00, and 120.31, respectively.

On Saturday, Kishan also took only 81 balls to make his 82 runs before getting dismissed with a strike rate of 101.23.

