3 moments from IND vs BAN 3rd ODI that created buzz among fans

Team India managed to avoid a 3-0 whitewash against Bangladesh and in some style. They beat the hosts by a massive margin of 227 runs in the final ODI of the series at Chattogram on Saturday, December 10.

An incredible double hundred from Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli rolling back the years with a century set things up for the visitors, who posted a mammoth 409/8 in the first innings. This proved to be too much for the hosts as they were bundled out for just 182 in 34 overs.

This massive victory saw players like Kishan and Kohli break quite a few records and there were plenty of moments that got the fans buzzing on social media. On that note, let's take a look at three such moments:

#3 Umran Malik cleaning up Mustafizur Rahman to seal the win

Umran Malik has proved to be quite a find for India in this series, as he picked up four wickets in the two games that he played. Although he was a bit erratic with his line and length at times, he showed exactly what he was capable of with his searing pace. A prominent example of this was the final ball of the third ODI.

The speedster came around the wicket and got the delivery to hold its line. It proved to be an absolute peach for Mustafizur Rahman as the tailender couldn't even lay a bat on it and saw his furniture disturbed.

The celebration from Malik and the smiles from the Indian fielders proved how much this win meant to them despite it being inconsequential in the context of the series. This is also India's biggest win in terms of runs (227) against a Test-playing nation.

#2 Virat Kohli: 3 f****ng years, boss!

Virat Kohli finally broke his century jinx in ODIs, with a brilliant hundred in the third ODI. The former Indian captain had luck on his side as he was dropped by Liton Das early on in his innings. However, Kohli later looked in complete control from there on and played the role of a second-fiddle to Ishan Kishan to perfection.

After the southpaw was dismissed, Kohli became the aggressor and raced to his 72nd international hundred, going past Australian legend Ricky Ponting (71). After hitting the six that got him his hundred, Kohli was seen telling non-striker KL Rahul, "3 f****ng years, boss!"

He scored a century in the ODI format for the first time since August 2019 and this was a huge monkey off his back. The relief on Kohli's face and the smile during the celebration said it all.

#1 Ishan Kishan & Virat Kohli doing the 'Bhangra'

Ishan Kishan got an opportunity in the third ODI as India captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the series due to an injury. The southpaw took advantage of the chance that came his way in the best possible fashion, breaking the record for the fastest ODI double hundred.

The 24-year-old scored 210 runs off just 131 balls and was at his belligerent best. Kohli proved to be the ideal foil for the youngster as the duo put on a mammoth partnership of 290 for the second wicket. They effectively batted Bangladesh out of the game.

The roar from Ishan Kishan said it all after he reached his double hundred and Kohli at the other end was also ecstatic about his partner reaching the incredible milestone. The duo also did a lite version of the 'Bhangra', a traditional dance form from Punjab, in the middle to celebrate Kishan's success.

