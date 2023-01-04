3 moments from IND vs SL 1st T20I that created buzz among fans

Team India kickstarted their year with an incredibly thrilling two-run win over Sri Lanka in the first game of the three-match T20I series at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. The hosts put up just 162 runs on the board, a total that's mostly considered below par at the venue.

However, the Men in Blue kept on chipping away with wickets at regular intervals in the second innings. Despite Dasun Shanaka's sensational cameo, India held their nerve to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

There were some sensational moments in the second innings that caught the attention of the fans and will be spoken about for quite some time. On that note, let's take a look at three such moments:

#3 Shivam Mavi's dream debut

Star Sports @StarSportsIndia towards the 1st Mastercard !



as LIVE NOW on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar! Alltowards the 1st Mastercard #INDvSL T20I where we are witnessing some #BelieveInBlue as #TeamIndia look to finish on a highLIVE NOW on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar! All 👀 towards the 1st Mastercard #INDvSL T20I where we are witnessing some 🎇🎆! #BelieveInBlue as #TeamIndia look to finish on a high 👉 LIVE NOW on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar! https://t.co/gjNMH1E1zW

Shivam Mavi probably wouldn't have made his debut for India had Arshdeep Singh fully recovered from his illness. The speedster got the opportunity and it is safe to say that he has grabbed it with both hands, picking up sensational figures of 4/22 off his four overs.

The best moment from his spell was arguably the way he cleaned up dangerous Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka. It was crucial for the Men in Blue to strike early as Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have been a pretty solid partnership for the Lankans.

By setting up Nissanka with a couple of out-swingers, Mavi suddenly got one to hit the deck and seam into the opener. The ball comfortably went through the gap between his bat and pad, and Mavi was deservedly ecstatic about picking up his maiden international wicket.

#2 Indian captain pleasantly shocked by Ishan Kishan's stunner

Ishan Kishan was brilliant behind the stumps on Tuesday, and the stunning catch that he took of Charith Asalanka was its proof. Umran Malik banged one short from round the wicket and tried to cramp Asalanka for room.

The southpaw tried to heave the ball over mid-wicket, but got a top-edge that went really high in the night sky. Harshal Patel sprinted in from third man and it was probably the right call for him to go for the catch.

However, Ishan too ran backwards and gestured to Harshal to wait since he had the gloves on. The wicketkeeper covered considerable ground before putting a full-length dive to catch the ball just inches off the ground.

Captain Hardik Pandya had a wide smile out of surprise as he probably thought Ishan wouldn't make it. The entire team swarmed around the wicketkeeper since they knew it was an important wicket.

#1 Umran Malik became fastest Indian bowler in international cricket

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Incredible Umran Malik - 155 Kmph. Incredible Umran Malik - 155 Kmph. https://t.co/NO2JNGause

By dismissing the dangerous Dasun Shanaka, Umran Malik not only gave India the decisive breakthrough but also broke Jasprit Bumrah's record of the fastest delivery bowled by an Indian in international cricket.

Umran clocked 155 kmph, comfortably beating Bumrah's 153.36 kmph, and it was just too quick a delivery for Shanaka to get a good bat on as he spooned it to Yuzvendra Chahal at short cover.

The speedster from Jammu & Kashmir has also clocked 156.9kmph in the IPL last year and believes that if he works harder, he can break Shoaib Akhtar's record of the fastest delivery ever bowled in international cricket.

Poll : 0 votes