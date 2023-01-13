3 moments from IND vs SL 2nd ODI that created buzz among fans

Team India came up with another good performance in the second ODI against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

A strong bowling performance from the hosts meant that Sri Lanka scored just 215 on a good batting pitch. While it was supposed to be a straightforward chase, the visitors were much more disciplined with the ball and made early inroads into the Indian batting line-up.

However, a fine partnership between KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya ensured that the hosts avoided any further jitters in the chase. There were some moments in the game that got the fans debating on social media. Let's take a look at three such instances:

#1 Shubman Gill's soft dismissal

India captain Rohit Sharma was pretty clear in the pre-series press conference thar the team was committed to sticking to Shubman Gill as an opener. This raised quite a few eyebrows because Ishan Kishan had just smashed a sensational double-hundred in his last ODI.

Gill missed out on a hundred in the first ODI. The talented youngster played a poor shot to get dismissed after getting set in the second game also. The Punjab batsman had scored 21 runs off 11 balls including five cracking boundaries. However, he failed to keep composure, played one shot too many, and hit the ball straight into the hands of square leg.

The look on Gill's face was enough to show that he realized that he had thrown away a great opportunity to repay the faith shown in him. The young opener has Ishan breathing down his neck and will probably need to start converting his starts into big scores to cement his place.

#2 KL Rahul's confident knock under pressure

Lahiru Kumara was absolutely pumped up when he knocked over Virat Kohli. With India's top three back in the hut and the score being just 62, the visitors would have believed that they had a great chance of levelling the series.

However, KL Rahul's classic cover drive off the very first delivery he faced showed how confident and comfortable he was at No. 5. There has been a lot of talk about Rahul's spot in the team across formats. But he played a responsible knock of 64* and ensured that he took his team over the line.

The best thing about Rahul's knock was that he didn't go in a shell. Whenever it looked like Sri Lanka were gaining a stranglehold on India, the right-hander played an attacking shot and got a boundary to release the pressure. This innings would give him and the fans a lot of confidence, at least in ODIs.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav proving his mettle once again

The biggest talking point of the game was, arguably, the way Kuldeep Yadav bamboozled the Sri Lankan middle-order. Kuldeep's goos spell came after the strong position that Sri Lanka gained at one stage. At 102/1, the visitors would have thought that they have a great chance to go past the 300-run mark.

However, Kuldeep Yadav proved why he should play consistently in ODIs for India, as he once again struck in the middle overs. Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, and even the dangerous Dasun Shanaka couldn't read Kuldeep well and had to lose their wicket. The wrist-spinner won the Man of the Match award for his brilliant performance.

