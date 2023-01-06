3 moments from IND vs SL 2nd T20I that created buzz among fans

Despite a valiant effort from Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Mavi, India failed to defeat Sri Lanka in the second T20I at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Dasun Shanaka's all-round show has kept his team in the series. The Sri Lankan skipper smashed 56 off just 22 balls to help his team score 206 and then conceded just four runs in the last over with 21 to defend. He proved to be the difference between the two treams as the visitors were victorious by 16 runs.

While there were many ebbs and flows in the game, there were three moments that grabbed the attention of fans on social media. Let's take a look at them:

#3 Dasun Shanaka slams fastest T20I fifty by a SL batter

India seemed to be right on top of Sri Lanka in the first innings when Umran Malik struck twice in two balls to leave the score at 138/6 with just four overs remaining. It seemed like the visitors would need to play out of their skin just to reach the 180-run mark.

However, by smashing Umran's hat-trick ball for a boundary straight down the ground, Dasun Shanaka made his intentions clear. He carried on in that vein and broke the record for the fastest T20I fifty by a Sri Lankan, previously held by legends Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara.

Shanaka's half-century came off just 20 balls, and helped Sri Lanka score 59 runs in the last three overs to reach a total of 206/6. From there on, the Islanders had the upper hand as it was always going to be tough for the hosts to chase down a target that steep.

#2 Axar Patel's hattrick of sixes against Wanindu Hasaranga

India looked down and out of the chase when they were 57/5 in the 10th over. However, Axar Patel joined hands with Suryakumar Yadav to get the Men in Blue right back into the game.

The southpaw smashed 65 off just 31 balls and his 91-run partnership with Yadav kept the hosts alive in the contest. Perhaps the best moment of their stand was the 14th over of the innings bowled by Wanindu Hasaranga. Axar generated plenty of momentum as he smashed the leg-spinner's first three balls for three sixes.

He displayed his immense range, sending the ball over the ropes in the square leg and deep mid-wicket areas before bludgeoning one straight down the ground. Hasaranga didn't bowl again as a result of that carnage, with Shanaka bringing himself into the attack in the last over.

#1 Arshdeep Singh's hattrick of no-balls

Arshdeep Singh had a tremendous 2022 in the shortest format. However, he endured a poor outing in Pune in what was just his second match of the new year. Arshdeep not only conceded 37 runs in two overs, but also bowled five no-balls, including three in a row in his first over.

The left-arm seamer notably dismissed Dasun Shanaka in the penultimate over, but the batter had to be called back because Arshdeep had overstepped. Indian skipper Hardik Pandya was understandably distraught and accepted after the game that making those basic mistakes cost them the game.

