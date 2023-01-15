3 moments from IND vs SL 3rd ODI that created buzz among fans

Team India recorded the biggest victory by margin of runs in ODI history as they thumped Sri Lanka by a staggering 317 runs in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (January 15).

The hosts put up a gigantic total of 390/5 in the third and final ODI of their series, thanks to hundreds from Shubman Gill (116) and Virat Kohli (166 not out). In reply, Sri Lanka simply couldn't put up any sort of fight as they were rattled by Mohammed Siraj's fiery opening spell.

The visitors lost wickets like ninepins and could only muster 73 runs. It was an embarrassing performance, leading to one of the darkest and most deflating days in their cricketing history.

There were quite a few moments in the game that will be talked about for a long time. Here are three of them:

#3 The Vandersay-Bandara collision

Just hoping that the injuries aren't serious.



Fielding has become such a crucial part of modern-day cricket. A number of teams have raised the bar when it comes to saving runs by putting their bodies on the line.

However, during such desperate attempts, collisions can happen between two fielders and that's exactly what happened in the third ODI.

Virat Kohli was on 95 when he steered a delivery towards the square leg boundary. The ball raced away towards the fence and Sri Lankan fielders Jeffrey Vandersay and Ashen Bandara rushed to stop the boundary.

While Bandara seemed to have stopped the ball, Vandersay's momentum couldn't stop him from colliding with the former.

The ball went for a boundary and both the Sri Lankan fielders were hurt. The game came to a standstill with many worried faces from both camps watching on as the duo received medical attention.

After some time, both players were taken off the field on stretchers. While Vandersay was replaced by Dunith Wellalage as a concussion substitute, Bandara didn't walk out to bat.

The incident was horrifying for everyone involved and led to unfortunate scenes that one never wants to witness on the cricket field.

#2 Virat Kohli's helicopter shot for a six

Virat Kohli once again proved his status as one of the greatest to have ever graced the format, bringing up his 46th ODI hundred on Sunday. The specialty of the knock was the way he accelerated after reaching the three-figure mark to end up with a staggering 166 not out off just 110 balls.

At the backend of India's innings, Kohli played some outrageous shots and the Sri Lankan bowlers just had no clue how to stop the superstar Indian batter. The best shot of the lot was arguably the slower ball that he picked early and deposited over long-on in the 44th over off Kasun Rajitha.

The way he used his bottom hand reminded fans of MS Dhoni's signature 'helicopter shot.' Kohli himself seemed surprised with the way he executed that maximum.

#1 Mohammed Siraj catching Chamika napping

by most trolled but most improved player

mohd siraj

Getting off to a good start was Sri Lanka's only chance of making a match out of the stiff scenario that was handed to them. However, Mohammed Siraj breathed fire with the new ball and ensured that the visitors had no chance of even competing in the chase.

Siraj picked up stunning figures of 4/32, but his most memorable contribution in the game was arguably the run-out of Chamika Karunaratne. The Indian speedster was in the middle of a good spell with Karunaratne at the crease and naturally, there were a few words exchanged between the duo.

In the 12th over of the innings, Karunaratne defended a delivery straight towards Siraj and held his pose. However, the batter didn't know that he was out of the crease. Siraj was alert and threw the ball straight back to the striker's end and hit the stumps.

Replays showed that Karunaratne had absolutely nothing behind the crease and he was adjudged to be run out. Siraj and other Indian fielders celebrated, while Karunaratne had to make the embarrassing walk back to the pavilion.

