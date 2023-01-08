3 moments from IND vs SL 3rd T20I that created buzz among fans

Suryakumar Yadav's powerful hitting helped Team India thrash Sri Lanka convincingly in the third T20I at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday, January 7.

Following the victory, India won their seventh straight bilateral T20I series, a record for them in the format.

After opting to bat first, India registered their fourth-highest first-innings total of 228/5 in their 20 overs.

Suryakumar was the star of the show for the Men in Blue as he notched up a fantastic century (112* off 51) alongside important contributions from Shubman Gill (46 off 36) and Rahul Tripathi (35 off 16).

In response, Sri Lanka gave way under pressure and were dismissed for 137 in 16.4 overs, with five out of the six bowlers used by India being amongst the wickets.

While it turned out to be a lop-sided fixture, there were three moments that grabbed the attention of fans on social media. Let's take a look at them:

#3 Suryakumar's acrobatic scoop off Madhushanka

Suryakumar left the Sri Lankan bowlers clueless with his sumptuous strokeplay and striking. He hit them all around the park, putting on a special show in Rajkot.

While the Mumbai lad was terrific in his inside-out shots, he also used his favorite paddles and scoops to great effect as well.

However, in one particular instance, Suryakumar sent an outside off-stump full-toss by Ashan Madhushanka for a six over fine leg despite falling across. The pre-meditated shot just summed up how audacious he has been, thus creating buzz among fans.

#2 An effective cameo by Rahul Tripathi

After squandering a chance in his debut game, Rahul Tripathi gave a hint of his true abilities in the third T20I in Rajkot.

Following Ishan Kishan's early dismissal, the right-hander came to the crease in the very first over. His intent was top-notch right from the word go.

He guided a four towards fine leg while having his very second delivery before taking a toll on Maheesh Theekshana. He smoked three boundaries in the mystery spinner's opening over.

While his partner Gill failed to score at a brisk rate, Tripathi made sure to make full use of the powerplay. The 31-year-old then creamed two back-to-back sixes off Chamika Karunaratne in the fifth over.

However, while opening the face of his bat to guide a length ball to the boundary, Tripathi was holed out at short third-man, culminating in what was a thrilling 35-run cameo off 16 balls.

#1 Suryakumar's fantastic unbeaten 112-run knock

Suryakumar walked out following Tripathi's dismissal. Wasting no time to ger off the blocks, the Indian batter produced what he has become famous for.

The 32-year-old produced a scintillating knock where he put the Sri Lankan bowlers on the back foot with his magnificent stroke play.

Maneuvering the ball as per the field, Suryakumar clobbered seven boundaries and as many as 11 lusty maximums during his stay. The duo of Suryakumar and Gill (46 off 36) added 111 runs in just 59 balls, with the latter playing a second fiddle.

Suryakumar led the charge well and scored runs all over the park as the opposition bowlers had no answer to the onslaught.

He got to his third T20I ton in the penultimate over and remained unbeaten right till the end. Fans thoroughly enjoyed Suryakumar's knock, with some stating that the knock showed why he is the best T20I batter in the world.

