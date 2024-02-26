3 MS Dhoni feats that Dhruv Jurel can replicate in Tests 

With a strong showing in his maiden set of red-ball appearances, Dhruv Jurel has assured that he is not just a player that Team India can bank on in Rishabh Pant's absence, but so much more. The youngster showed nerves of steel with his crucial contributions across both innings in the Men in Blue's win over England in Ranchi and was also quite immaculate with his gloves.

It is clear that Jurel is Team India's first-choice wicketkeeping option in Tests after making the most of his opportunities. It remains to be seen how the hierarchy would be when Rishabh Pant returns to the frame, but there certainly won't be daylight between the two options, and the team will not have to look for other options in the department for a significant while now.

Team India had a history of struggling in the wicketkeeping department in the longest format until MS Dhoni came into the picture and cemented his place for a significant while. Since his departure, the likes of Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant have taken over, but India need a credible second-choice option, a role which KS Bharat has struggled to hold on to.

On that note, let us look at three potential feats achieved by MS Dhoni in Tests that Dhruv Jurel can replicate in his career.

#1 2000 runs and 100 wicketkeeping dismissals

Only three Indian wicketkeepers have achieved the elusive double of scoring 2000 runs and effecting 100 dismissals in the longest format of the game. Syed Kirmani was the first to achieve the milestone, while MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant matched the feat in recent times.

Based on the strong start that Jurel has attained, the aforementioned milestone should not prove to be too difficult to scale if he gets opportunities consistently.

MS Dhoni ended his Test career with 4,876 runs and close to 300 dismissals in total. As a result, Dhruv Jurel can potentially match this tally if he continues to play in this fashion in the future as well.

#2 300 runs and 15 wicketkeeping dismissals in a series

The feat is arguably a narrowed-down version of the previously mentioned feat, but still, it is quite a rare one that only MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant (twice) have been able to achieve.

Dhoni achieved this feat during India's tour of England in 2014. The legendary player scored 349 runs in five matches and ended up as the second-highest run scorer for the team, only behind Murali Vijay. Apart from his contributions with the bat, he made a mark with gloves by grabbing 17 catches in that series.

This particular feat is quite realistic for Jurel to achieve based on the promise he has already shown. It would not be entirely ludicrous to suggest that he might achieve it in his maiden series itself. Jurel has already scored 175 runs in three innings so far and has one more Test in the ongoing series against England to reach the 300-run tally.

He has made five dismissals in the series, and with the final Test being at the pace-friendly venue in Dharamshala, he could be in action behind the wickets at potentially reach 15 dismissals for the series as well.

#3 Most dismissals in a single year

MS Dhoni holds the record among Indian wicketkeepers for the most number of dismissals in a single calendar year in the longest format. The former skipper accounted for 50 dismissals (47 catches and three stumpings) in 2011.

Although it may be difficult for Jurel to reach these kinds of numbers on short notice, he is certainly capable of doing so in the future. If he avails opportunities in overseas assignments in the SENA countries, where the keeper is a lot more involved in a different manner to that of subcontinent conditions, then scaling this record becomes a possibility.

Will Dhruv Jurel go on to have a successful red-ball career? Let us know what you think.

