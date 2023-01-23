3 non-openers who could score a double hundred in ODIs

The modernization of the game has slowly turned ODI cricket into an extension of T20s. The run-scoring patterns coupled with the revamped and brazen mentality of the players suggest that the sky is the limit.

Batters who are now quite used to scoring hundreds in the shortest format are now looking to elevate and translate the same with a rather subdued impact, especially at the start.

Opening batters understandably have the best chances of compiling a double century. They have the provision to face the highest number of deliveries and have time to build an innings. Should they come across a good batting surface, once they get through a short testing period, it is all about putting a price on their wicket and the art of converting their start into a big knock.

However, it is not like batters apart from openers have not got the chance to score double hundreds in ODIs. Zimbabwe's Charles Coventry scored a memorable 195 while batting at No. 3. Legendary West Indies batter Sir Vivian Richards, on the other hand, scored 189 while coming into bat at No. 4.

If we look away from the international circuit, D'Arcy Short has recorded a magnificent 257 while batting at No. 3 for Western Australia and it is to be noted that he was dismissed with five overs to spare. The same is the case with Travis Head, who scored 230 batting at No. 3 for South Australia. Ben Duckett and Sanju Samson also have double centuries as non-opening batters in List-A cricket.

The best chance for middle-order batters to score a double hundred stems from the early loss of wickets. On average, a batter has to face almost half of the deliveries in the entire innings to get to the elusive landmark figure.

On that note, let’s take a look at 3 non-openers who can score a double hundred in ODIs.

#1 Virat Kohli - India

For a batter who has dominated the format from almost the word go, a double hundred might be the only thing missing from the glittering resume.

Should everything align, such as his form, the pitch, and the opportunity to play ample deliveries, a double century could very well be compiled by the ace batter, who recently showed that he is far from being finished.

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan #INDvSL Virat Kohli's 183 against Pakistan at Mirpur in 2012 is still his best ever limited-overs innings for me Virat Kohli's 183 against Pakistan at Mirpur in 2012 is still his best ever limited-overs innings for me ❤️ #INDvSL https://t.co/46OIie1z4Z

Playing marathon innings is not something that Virat Kohli is not familiar with. He recently scored an unbeaten 166 off 110 deliveries in the third ODI against Sri Lanka. His highest score to date comes in the form of 183 against Pakistan in the 2012 Asia Cup.

His under-rated ability to squeeze runs in the death overs coupled with his fitness that will allow him to play with the same intensity should help him attain the score one day to cap off a near-perfect career.

#2 Steve Smith - Australia

An unlikely brief window between the two Test series' could potentially be Steve Smith's path to an impending second coming in white-ball formats. He has taken limited-overs cricket by the scruff of its neck and has made a serious statement with his back-to-back hundreds in the Big Bash League (BBL).

His raging form in the T20 format will certainly help him in ODI cricket and in fact improve him, with an added trait of power being infused as well, which was a major thing lacking in his arsenal.

He already has all the other traits that one needs to score hugely in ODI cricket - the ability to read the game, an elite temperament, and adept at playing both pace and spin well.

His range of strokeplay will also play a pivotal role. Should he continue with his purple patch, he could very well become the first Australian player to notch an ODI double ton.

#3 Aiden Markram - South Africa

A rather left-field choice, the Proteas ace has had a topsy-turvy career so far. However, recent signs show that he is on the right side of progress.

The former U-19 World Cup captain has a high score of 183 in List-A cricket, and while that sparkling knock came while opening the innings for the Titans, he is someone who understands the game well, having transitioned into a middle-order batter now.

Aiden Markram's numbers in ODIs are far from his potential, but the recent signs have been positive, which stemmed from his success in T20 cricket.

Who do you think will become the first non-opening batter to record an ODI double hundred? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: 5 left-arm spinners who have troubled Virat Kohli the most

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes