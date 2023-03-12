India isn't the easiest place to play Test cricket in, especially when you're a visiting player. However, over the years, we have seen some special overseas players work their magic in testing conditions on Indian shores.

When we talk about batters who have done well in India, the names that come to mind instantly are Clive Llyod, Sir Alastair Cook and Matthew Hayden, who have played some special innings in the country.

With the ball too, there are a few players who have been exceptional on Indian turf.

Here, we look at the three overseas bowlers who have taken the most Test wickets in India.

3 overseas bowlers with the most Test wickets in India

#1 Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon 55 @ 27.14 (11 Tests)

Derek Underwood 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 54 @ 26.51 (16)

Richie Benaud 52 @ 18.38 (8)

Courtney Walsh 🏝️ 43 @ 18.55 (7)

Muttiah Muralidaran 40 @ 45.45 (11)

Lance Gibbs 🏝️ 39 @ 23.38 (9)



Nathan Lyon holds the record for the most wickets in the longest format in India by a visiting bowler. He set the record on the fourth day of the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad. Lyon reached the landmark when he dismissed Indian wicketkeeper batsman KS Bharat.

Lyon currently has 56 wickets to his name in India in 11 matches in the format. He has been to India thrice and has improved by miles since his first tour of the country in 2013.

#2 Derek Underwood

Derek Underwood, who represented England in the longest format in 86 matches from 1966 to 1982, is second on the list. Underwood picked up 54 wickets in India in 16 matches at an average of 26.51. His best figures in Indian conditions were 5-84 at the Wankhade Stadium in 1977.

Overall, the slow left-arm orthodox bowler has 297 wickets in the format to his credit at an average of 25.83.

#3 Richie Benaud

Richie Benaud, the Australian all-rounder great who represented his country in 63 matches in the longest format, is third on this list, courtesy of his 52 wickets in India. What stands out is that Benaud took these 52 wickets in only eight matches at a remarkable average of 18.38.

Benaud's best figures in India came during a match in Chennai in 1956, returning 7-72. Overall, Benaud has picked up 248 wickets and scored 2,201 runs in the format.

