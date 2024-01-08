3 pacers who can replace Mohammed Shami in India's 11 for first 2 Tests vs England ft. Mukesh Kumar

Mohammed Shami's absence for the first two Tests between India and England is likely to give the team management and the selectors some headaches, thanks to the incredible performances of the veteran pacer.

In Tests in India, it is often misunderstood that only the quality of the spinners matters. However, Shami's record in India with the red ball speaks volumes about just how effective he has been. In 21 Tests, Shami has 76 wickets at a brilliant average of 22.10.

While the hosts could dish out rank turners once again given England's struggles in the past, there will always be room for two pacers in the playing XI for the variety that they bring to the bowling line-up.

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to play the first two Tests in Shami's absence, but India will like to have another pace option in their XI alongside the quality spinning all-rounders they have in Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

On that note, let's take a look at three names the hosts can trust to fill in for Mohammed Shami while the pacer recovers from his ankle injury.

#3 Mukesh Kumar

Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar made his Test debut in 2023 against the West Indies. He played a handy role for the visitors in his second Test appearance recently in Cape Town where India clinched a memorable victory.

Mukesh's ability to be miserly with his economy rate and also be accurate and hit the right areas to ask questions to the batters is why he could make a better impact in South Africa than Prasidh Krishna. With 155 wickets in 41 first-class games, Mukesh has shown that he has enough experience playing in India as well.

Named 'Junior Shami' by Ravichandran Ashwin, Mukesh Kumar has shown traits similar to Mohammed Shami with his accuracy. He can also bowl a dry spell if there comes a time when the onus needs to be on restricting the run-scoring.

#2 Umesh Yadav

Veteran pacer Umesh Yadav hasn't been in India's scheme of things ever since their defeat to Australia in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final. While he has been inconsistent away from home, Umesh has shown just how dangerous he can be in home conditions, especially if he finds some reverse swing.

In 32 Tests, Umesh has picked up 101 wickets at an average of 25.88 and has also had moments where he would run through the batting order with a sensational spell of reverse swing. Added to that, his ability to use the long handle could also make him an ideal replacement for Mohammed Shami.

#1 Mohammed Siraj

Arguably the frontrunner to play the first Test against England in Hyderabad alongside Jasprit Bumrah could be local boy Mohammed Siraj. He doesn't have a great bowling record at home, with just seven wickets from six Tests.

However, Siraj has been in sensational form across formats over the past few months. He showed in Cape Town that he can set up a game for his team by triggering a batting collapse. Siraj's camaraderie with Bumrah could help them hunt in packs even in India when the conditions are in their favor. He could well be ahead of the rest of the contenders in the pecking order.

