3 pacers who can replace Mohammed Shami in India's Test squad for the South Africa series ft. Jaydev Unadkat

After days of speculation, it was confirmed on Saturday that Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of India's two-match Test series against South Africa commencing in Centurion on Boxing Day (December 26).

Shami was named in the squad with an asterisk over his fitness but he has failed to recover from an ankle injury. His last appearance came in the World Cup final in Ahmedabad on November 19 where India went down to Australia.

Shami's absence comes as a body blow to the Indian team as they seek to clinch their first Test series win on South African soil. Shami has been one of the finest fast bowlers to have emerged from the country and boasts 229 wickets from 64 Tests at an average of 27.71.

No replacement has been named by the selectors with the squad comprising five seamers - Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Mukesh Kumar, and Prasidh Krishna. With Prasidh impressing with a hat-trick and a five-wicket haul in India A's four-day match against their South African counterparts, he could likely be given his Test cap now.

While it remains to be seen if India summon a replacement for Shami, they have a fair number of options to choose from.

Here, we look at three such names who can be considered for the same:

#1 Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat hasn't been named in the India A squad that is currently in South Africa for the four-day games. But he has been a part of the Test setup in recent times, having made a long-awaited comeback in Bangladesh a year ago before featuring in both Tests in the West Indies.

He was a surprise omission from the Test squad that was announced and wasn't picked in a six-man strong pace attack. While he has just three wickets to his name in four Tests, his first-class record is an outstanding one as 393 wickets at an average of 22.69 suggests.

If Unadkat is picked to replace Shami, it would be a case of life coming full circle, given that it was in South Africa where he debuted as a teenager in 2010. India could do with a bowler who can bowl long spells with control - something that only Mukesh Kumar seems to offer in this current setup.

That holding role that Ishant Sharma mastered during his time with the Indian team seems to be missing at this point. India were found wanting for the lack of the same during their sojourn of South Africa in 2021-22 and they would do well to draft Unadkat in to ensure that they don't endure something similar this time.

#2 Vidwath Kaverappa

Karnataka's Vidwath Kaverappa has emerged as a sensational fast-bowling prospect in the last couple of years. His first-class numbers back those credentials having bagged 53 wickets in 14 outings at 19.39 apiece and a strike-rate of 43.3.

He is currently in South Africa with the India A side and also featured in the first four-day match even though he managed just a solitary wicket. He snared 30 wickets at 20.43 apiece in just eight outings in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 though and also played a massive part in South Zone clinching the Duleep Trophy earlier this year.

The tall seamer relies on a consistent radar and generates movement off the deck. A skiddy customer, he could prove to be a handful in South Africa and for the consistency he has shown for a good while now, he would be a good choice for India to try out with Shami ruled out of the Test series.

#3 Akash Deep

Picked in the ODI squad as Deepak Chahar's replacement, there's a chance Akash Deep could be asked to stay back for the Tests should India consider him. His red ball credentials are pretty solid too having picked up 90 wickets in 25 matches at 22.54 apiece and a strike rate of 44.

Unlike the other two bowlers mentioned in this piece, Akash is much quicker and extracts good bounce off the surface with his height. He hits those hard lengths and could prove to be a handful in that regard in South Africa, especially at the fast-paced Centurion, the venue for the first Test.

For what it's worth, he can also contribute with the bat and boasts the record for the fastest first-class half-century off just 18 deliveries. In that regard, he can be looked at as a backup for Thakur, who is likely to be the fourth seamer in India's playing XI.

While that might seem a stretch, Akash can walk in on his bowling alone Given that he has been picked for the second four-day game that India A are scheduled to play parallel to the first Test, lapping him into the squad as a replacement for his statemate Shami doesn't sound far-fetched an option.

