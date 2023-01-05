3 player battles to watch out for in IND vs SL 2nd T20I

Team India completed a thrilling win over Sri Lanka in the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium by two runs on Tuesday, January 3. Both teams had their moments, but it was the hosts who held their nerves to emerge victorious.

The first game was enough to prove how close the two teams are skill-wise on paper, and that will certainly bring about a number of individual match-ups. The teams have also seen enough of each other to understand what their strengths and weaknesses are.

On that note, let's take a look at three such match-ups that could prove to be decisive in the second T20I in Pune on Thursday (January 5):

# Ishan Kishan vs Maheesh Theekshana

Ashwanth @TheCricketArk



Majorly he either hangs back looking to cut/pull or plants his foot way too early(Video below in QT ).



Rohit was seen talking to him about playing more sweeps.

Ishan Kishan struggle against Away Spin(RH Off Spin & LH Wrist Spin).

Majorly he either hangs back looking to cut/pull or plants his foot way too early(Video below in QT ).

Rohit was seen talking to him about playing more sweeps.

Ishan Kishan got off to a rollicking start in the first over of the first T20I. However, he slowed down once Sri Lankan spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Dananjaya de Silva were introduced into the attack.

The Lankans seem to know about the southpaw's struggles against off-spin. In 39 balls that Kishan has faced against right-arm off-spinners in T20Is, he has managed to score just 25 runs at a poor strike rate of 64.1.

The 24-year-old has also been dismissed thrice, further proving why this tactic could be used against him once again in Pune. Theekshana, a key member of Sri Lanka's three-pronged spin attack, will be confident of nabbing Kishan on Thursday.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav vs Wanindu Hasaranga

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



Hasaranga v India in the ODIs & T20Is in Feb



- vs others: 158 balls, 97 runs, 9 wkts

- vs Suryakumar Yadav: 28 balls, 52 runs, 1 wkt



Hasaranga v India in the ODIs & T20Is in Feb

- vs others: 158 balls, 97 runs, 9 wkts

- vs Suryakumar Yadav: 28 balls, 52 runs, 1 wkt

Although Sri Lanka lost the first T20I, Wanindu Hasaranga was once again their best bowler, with figures of 1/22 from his four overs. He troubled the Indian batters on a pretty good batting surface at the Wankhede and will once again be key for the visitors in Pune.

However, the hosts do have a weapon in their armory by the name of Suryakumar Yadav, who has simply been sensational against the Sri Lankan all-rounder.

When India toured Sri Lanka in 2021 for their white-ball series, Yadav smashed Hasaranga for 52 runs off just 28 balls. The leg-spinner also managed to dismiss the star batter once.

Overall, both players will feel that they have a chance to dominate the other and this makes for an intriguing battle.

#1 Umran Malik vs Dasun Shanaka

BCCI @BCCI



That moment when KPH - the fastest delivery bowled by a



That moment when KPH - the fastest delivery bowled by a

Are we in for yet another fiery fast bowling spell today in the second

Dasun Shanaka seemed to take the game away from the hosts in the first T20I, until Umran Malik stepped up and dismissed him. While doing so, he clocked a speed of 155 kmph, the fastest delivery by an Indian bowler in international cricket.

Although Shanaka smashed Malik for a four and a six, he could only score one run off the other six deliveries that he faced from the speedster. The Sri Lankan skipper looked uncomfortable with the speed at which Malik bowled at times and this could be another little battle to look forward to in the second T20I.

