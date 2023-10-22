3 player battles to watch out for in India vs New Zealand match of 2023 World Cup ft. Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult

India are set to face arguably their biggest challenge of the 2023 World Cup so far in the form of New Zealand in a top-of-the-table clash in Dharamshala on Sunday, October 22. Both teams have won their first four games of the tournament and one couldn't have asked for a better build-up to this marquee encounter.

Both India and New Zealand have faced each other nine times in World Cups, with the Men in Blue winning just three times. Their last win against the Kiwis in this tournament came way back in 2003 and that's certainly one record they would like to set straight.

New Zealand inflicted a heart-breaking defeat on India when the two teams last met in the World Cup four years ago. A number of players from that game will face-off against each other, making it a potentially riveting encounter.

On that note, let's take a look at the three match-ups that stand out ahead of the big clash in Dharamshala:

#3 Devon Conway vs Mohammed Siraj

Devon Conway has been crucial in setting the tone for the Kiwis at the top of the order. His sensational 152* against England in the opening game helped the Blackcaps get off to the perfect start to the World Cup and they have been able to ride on that momentum so far.

India will need to dismiss Conway early and they do have a potential positive match-up for the same in Mohammed Siraj. The pacer has conceded just 11 runs in the 18 balls that he has bowled to Conway in ODIs and has also dismissed him once. With conditions likely to help the seamers upfront, the Men in Blue will hope that Siraj provides the breakthrough.

#2 Virat Kohli vs Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner is one of those bowlers who have often go under the radar, but is getting his due recognition at the 2023 World Cup. He is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far, with 11 scalps from four games at a sensational average of 15.09, including a five-wicket haul as well.

Virat Kohli is coming into the big game on the back of a staggering 48th ODI hundred against Bangladesh. While Shakib Al Hasan's left-arm spin wasn't available to challenge Kohli, Santner would potentially look to test what seems to be a chink in Kohli's armour.

Kohli has faced 214 balls from Santner in ODIs and has scored 151 runs, getting dismissed as many as three times. The Kiwis will want Santner to do what he does best, suffocate the runs and get the big fish eventually.

#1 Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult

Ever since India lost the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand, there has been a lot of talk about how their top order could crumble under pressure in conditions helpful for the pacers. The same was seen against Australia as well when they lost three wickets for just two runs.

With Trent Boult running in with his tail up in conditions that could aid swing and seam in Dharamshala, the Men in Blue could be facing another stern test. Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been in magnificent form in the 2023 World Cup so far, with 265 runs from four innings.

However, the veteran opener doesn't have great numbers against Boult in ODIs. He has scored 89 runs off 137 balls, but the left-arm seamer has dismissed him as many as four times. It will be interesting to see if Rohit continues with his ultra-aggressive approach, or whether Boult sends the Indian captain back to the shed early.