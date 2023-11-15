3 player battles to watch out for in India vs New Zealand match, 2023 World Cup semifinal ft. Virat Kohli vs Trent Boult

India will take on New Zealand in the semifinal of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15. The Men in Blue have gone unbeaten in the league phase but do not have great memories of facing this opposition in the knockouts.

Four years ago, India were stopped in their tracks by New Zealand in the semifinal of the 2019 edition in Manchester in a rain-affected game. Rohit Sharma and Co. would want to avenge that loss and take a step closer to World Cup glory.

The Men in Blue will need their big players to step up in this do-or-die encounter, especially as they haven't done well in ICC knockouts over the past decade. New Zealand will know they are going into the encounter with the opposition labeled as favorites and that makes them a dangerous side.

On that note, let's take a look at the three player battles that could decide which team is heading to Ahmedabad for the final:

#3 Kane Williamson vs Kuldeep Yadav

Despite facing a long-term knee injury followed by a fractured thumb, Kane Williamson came back just in time for the backend of the tournament for New Zealand. The skipper knows how to rise to the occasion and he is the one India batter would love to dismiss early.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has a good record against Williamson in ODIs, dismissing him twice and conceding just 18 runs in 25 balls. If the pitch in Wankhede is on the slower side, Kuldeep will relish bowling to Williamson. It will be interesting to see how the New Zealand captain finds a way as he is a dominant player of spin.

#2 Rohit Sharma vs Tim Southee

Rohit Sharma's ultra-aggressive approach at the top of the order has given India solid starts in most of their games so far. The Indian captain has taken it upon himself to provide a headstart to the hosts and will look to do the same on his home ground.

However, the Kiwis arguably have one of the best new-ball attacks in ODIs and they would want to see the back of Rohit as soon as possible. Tim Southee will be using all his experience to try and stop the Indian captain from getting to a flying start.

Southee has conceded 104 runs in 149 balls that he has bowled to Rohit in ODIs. However, the veteran pacer has dismissed the opener five times. His outswinger as well as that scrambled seam that nips back will test Rohit's patience.

#1 Virat Kohli vs Trent Boult

Indian fans have found it difficult to forget when Virat Kohli was adjudged LBW off Trent Boult's bowling in the semifinal four years ago. One of the finest exponents of the new ball, Boult will be more than a handful even if he finds a little bit of swing or seam movement.

Kohli has scored at quite an impressive rate against Boult in ODIs, scoring 145 runs off just 137 balls. However, the left-arm pacer has also dismissed the star batter thrice, making this quite an intriguing match-up and one that could go either way.