3 player battles to watch out for in India vs Sri Lanka, Final of Asia Cup 2023

India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final in Colombo on Sunday, September 17. The two teams have played some incredible cricket and deservedly have made it to the summit clash.

The Men in Blue were unbeaten in the tournament until they lost to Bangladesh in a close game. However, they are aware that it was a dead rubber and with a full-strength side, they would fancy their chances in the final. They have already beaten Sri Lanka by 41 runs in the Super Fours stage.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have also had a brilliant tournament despite the plethora of injuries to their first-team players. They have also lost the services of Maheesh Theekshana for the final due to an injury, but are coming on the back of a thrilling win against Pakistan. This will certainly give them the momentum and possibly an edge in their home conditions.

On that note, let's take a look at the three player battles to watch out for in the final:

#3 Kusal Mendis vs Jasprit Bumrah

Kusal Mendis' sensational 91 in the last game was one of the main reasons why Sri Lanka made the final and he would once again be vital at No. 3. The last time India and Sri Lanka met, Mendis showed no hesitation in taking the attack to Jasprit Bumrah.

The right-hander did score a couple of boundaries against the star speedster before the latter foxed him with a slower-ball yorker and dismissed him. Mendis will likely be keen to counterattack once again and that makes his match-up with Bumrah interesting.

#2 Sadeera Samarawickrama vs Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has simply been sensational for India of late, especially in the Super Fours stage where he picked up nine wickets in two games. How Sri Lankan batters play him could possibly decide where the final is heading.

Sadeera Samarawickrama played a crucial hand alongside Mendis in the game against Pakistan and has arguably become the fulcrum of their middle order. He lost his patience against Kuldeep in their previous face-off and was stumped. It will be interesting to see his game plan this time around.

#1 Virat Kohli vs Dunith Wellalage

Dunith Wellalage was on fire against India in the Super Fours game when he picked up a five-wicket haul. While all five scalps were big ones, arguably the biggest was that of Virat Kohli.

The star batter has had his issues against left-arm spin of late and Wellalage was able to induce a fall shot in the previous game. Kohli is likely to prepare himself for the challenge in the best possible manner and India certainly need him to fire in the big final.