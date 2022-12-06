3 players who have almost sealed their spots in Team India's first-choice ODI side

The 2023 World Cup is firmly on the horizon, and Team India have commenced preparations for the same.

As they look to end their ICC trophy drought, the Men in Blue will have a keen eye on the ideal personnel for the home World Cup. They have made some dubious selection calls over the last few years, and pressure is mounting on Rohit Sharma and Co. to produce some tangible results in big tournaments.

Recent ODI assignments against South Africa, New Zealand and Bangladesh haven't been too promising for India, but a few names have stepped up and shown their worth to the team. Here are three players who have almost sealed their spots in Team India's first-choice ODI side.

#3 Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar has played only 10 ODIs in his fledgling international career, but it might not be a stretch to claim that he's just what India need in the 50-over format.

As a young off-spinner with immense batting potential, Sundar fits the bill perfectly for India, especially with a home World Cup coming up. He guarantees 10 economical overs and has shown marked improvement in his power-hitting game, to go with his already sound technique and application.

Sundar was fast-tracked into the national side immediately after recovering from a spate of injuries, and it's clear why. A few more promising performances could put his spot in the ODI team beyond reasonable doubt.

#2 Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj's ODI career started off in miserable fashion back in January 2019. He was taken for 76 runs in his 10 overs by Australia and would have to wait until February 2022 to play another game for India in the format.

Since then, though, Siraj has come into his own as a white-ball bowler. He has conceded more than 40 runs in only four of his 13 ODIs this calendar year, with three three-wicket hauls to show for. The fast bowler has been penetrative with the new ball, accurate with his yorkers at the death and incisive in the middle overs.

More importantly, Siraj has constantly developed the weapons in his arsenal, as evidenced by his usage of outswingers in the first ODI against Bangladesh. He has become an important member of the side and is probably behind only Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami in the pecking order.

#1 Shreyas Iyer

It's not often that a player with such a glaring weakness manages to put up big runs, but that's just what Shreyas Iyer has done in ODI cricket over the last year.

Managing his short-ball woes by trying out a variety of ungainly things at the crease, Iyer has amassed scores of 80, 54, 63, 44, 50, 113*, 28*, 80, 49 and 24 in his last 10 innings. He has looked right at home at No. 4 and appears to have the right temperament for the one-day format.

With Rishabh Pant struggling for form and fitness lately, Iyer could solidify his standing in the side with another big knock or two.

