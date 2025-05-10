3 players who could bat at number 4 for India should Virat Kohli retire from Tests ft. Shubman Gill 

Following the retirement of Rohit Sharma from Tests, Virat Kohli could also end up following the same path, as he has reportedly informed the BCCI about his intentions to step aside from the longest format of the game ahead of the much-anticipated tour of England.

It's learnt that BCCI officials have asked him to reconsider his decision, given that there are important tours on the horizon. However, a source close to the development has told the Indian Express that Kohli has made up his mind and hasn't yet accepted the request.

“He has made up his mind and has informed the board that he is moving on from Test cricket. The BCCI have urged him to rethink as the crucial England tour is coming up. He is yet to revert on the request,” the source said.

Kohli has gone through a torrid run in Test cricket, averaging a shade under 23 in the last 10 outings. Moreover, his penchant to nick deliveries outside the off stump during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia didn't make for good viewing.

If Kohli announces his Test retirement ahead of the England tour, the pivotal No. four spot will be up for grabs. Here are three possible options India could explore for the four spot if Kohli announces his retirement in the coming days.

#3 Karun Nair

Karun Nair played for Nottinghamshire in the County Championship. Source: Getty

Karun Nair was in sublime form in the domestic circuit across formats and was bought by the Delhi Capitals in the IPL mega auction.

He warned the benches for the first few matches, but when he finally got the opportunity, he scored a magnificent 89 off 40 against the Mumbai Indians and almost single-handedly took his side home.

Nair's form came down drastically in the next few matches, but hr could be in line for England selection due to his sheer volume of runs in the Ranji Trophy. He also has the experience of playing county cricket, which might work in his favour.

Karun Nair was the fourth highest run scorer in the Elite Group in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, scoring 863 runs at an average of 53.93, including four centuries and a couple of fifties. He scored 86 and 135 in the final against Kerala and was instrumental in Vidarbha winning their third Ranji Trophy title.

#2 Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan celebrates scoring his century for India A. Source: Getty

A technically sound top-order batter, Sai Sudharsan could be in the mix for the upcoming tour of England, especially after his exploits in the IPL. He has been a run machine in the recent past, and it's the authority with which he has scored runs that has set him apart from his peers.

He's one of the most aesthetically pleasing players and plays the ball on its merit. There's a sense of class and temperament in the youngster, which makes him a viable option for the No. 4 spot if Kohli announces his Test retirement.

Sudarshan scored a brilliant century in one of the unofficial Tests for India A during the tour Down Under just before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He went on to play for Surrey in the County Championship after a brilliant year in 2023, and his experience would come in handy in English conditions.

#1 Shubman Gill

Gill is the frontrunner to become India’s captain in the longest format of the game, and a change in batting position could be necessary for one of the finest young talents in world cricket. He started his career opening the innings but dropped to No. 3.

He has played some impactful innings at that position, but overall he has left a lot to be desired. Gill has been vulnerable against the new moving ball, especially in overseas conditions, and has thrown his wicket away.

Gill’s technique might be suited for the No. 4 spot, where he could come into bat when the ball isn't doing that much. He's someone who loves playing his shots, and the conditions in England might not allow him to play his natural game at the top of the order.

Hence, No. 4 could be a good position for Gill if Kohli decides to call it quits in Test cricket.

