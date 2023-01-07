3 players who became Test captains after a long wait

Test captaincy is considered a highly prestigious position in world cricket. Some of the greatest Test teams are remembered for how dynamic and instrumental their leaders were in the team's success.

Some captains - like Graeme Smith - were destined to lead at a very early stage in their careers. However, some of them led their teams after loads of experience at the Test level.

Let's take a look at the three players who were made Test captains after a long wait.

#1 Tim Southee

New Zealand v South Africa - 2nd Test: Day 2

Tim Southee made his Test debut in March 2008, and has represented the Blackcaps in 90 Test matches in nearly 15 years. He has been one of the best fast bowlers of this generation in red-ball cricket. The 34-year-old previously had captaincy experience when he led the T20I team.

Kane Williamson announced that he was stepping down from the Test captaincy after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. He was New Zealand's most successful skipper with 22 wins in 40 matches.

New Zealand Cricket then passed the baton to Tim Southee, who became the second active fast bowler to captain a Test side along with Pat Cummins. Southee led New Zealand in the recently concluded two-match series in Pakistan, which ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

"Captaincy comes with an increased workload on and off the field and at this stage of my career I feel the time is right for this decision." - Tim Southee

#2 Anil Kumble

LG ICC Awards Press Conference

Anil Kumble is India's highest wicket-taker of all time in both Tests and ODIs. The leg-spinner made his Test debut in 1990 and went on to play for India in 132 matches spanning 18 years.

Kumble was handed over the Test captaincy in November 2007, after Rahul Dravid stepped down from the role. He led the team in 14 matches - winning three, losing five and drawing six. The most famous victory under his captaincy came in Perth on India's tour of Australia in 2007/08.

Kumble was a senior player who commanded respect in the dressing room. His presence allowed a transition between Dravid and MS Dhoni when it came to the leadership of the Test team.

#3 Tim Paine

Australian Test Team Portrait Session

Wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Paine made his Test debut way back in 2010. He represented Australia in 35 matches, scoring 1534 runs at an average of 32.63

Paine took over the captaincy in the wake of the 'Sandpapergate' saga. Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were banned by Cricket Australia for tampering with the ball during the Newlands Test against South Africa in 2018.

Paine had a decent tenure as the Australian Test captain. He became the first captain in the 21st century to retain the Ashes on English soil. However, he was also the only Australian skipper to lose a home series against India (twice).

Poll : 0 votes