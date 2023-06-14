3 players born outside Australia and England who will play in The Ashes 2023 series

The Ashes 2023 series will begin this Friday with a Test match at Edgbaston. The Ashes is one of the oldest rivalries in sports history. Australia and England face off in a five-match Test series once every two years. The two nations host the series alternatively.

Australia hosted the 2021/22 Ashes series, where they squashed England 4-0. The England team will be keen to avenge that loss when they host the Aussies for a five-match series from June 16 to July 31.

While The Ashes has always been a rivalry between Australia and England, several players born outside the two nations have also played in this series.

On that note, here's a list of three players born outside Australia and England who have been named in the squads for the upcoming Test series.

#1 Ben Stokes - Born in New Zealand

The biggest name to feature on this list is England captain Ben Stokes. Apart from the skipper, all players in the England squad announced for the first two Tests of The Ashes 2023 series were born in England only.

Stokes was born in New Zealand. His hometown is Christchurch, Canterbury. Notably, Ben's father played international rugby for New Zealand. However, Ben was more interested in cricket.

After he moved to the United Kingdom, Ben Stokes signed a deal with Durham in county cricket. He has worked hard on his game and is among the best cricketers in the world right now.

The last time England hosted Australia for The Ashes series at home, Stokes played a once-in-a-lifetime innings of 135 runs at Headingley. He stitched up an unbeaten 76-run 10th-wicket partnership with Jack Leach to help England win by one wicket. It is pertinent to note that Leach scored only one run in that partnership.

#2 Marnus Labuschagne - Born in South Africa

Marnus Labuschagne is one of the top names present in the Australian batting department for the upcoming series. Labuschagne also came into the limelight during The Ashes 2019 series. He came in as a concussion substitute for Steve Smith and scored some important runs for Australia.

Labuschagne was born in Klerksdrop city of South Africa. His parents were South Africans by birth as well. They migrated to Australia when Marnus was just 10 years old. He grew up playing domestic cricket in Australia and soon earned a call-up to the national team.

#3 Usman Khawaja - Born in Pakistan

Usman Khawaja is another batter from the Australian squad to appear on this list. Khawaja was born on December 18, 1986 in Islamabad, Pakistan. His family moved to Australia when he was quite young.

Like Marnus Khawaja, Usman Khawaja started playing cricket in Australia and soon made it to the Australian squad. He made his debut in an Ashes Test match against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 3, 2011.

Khawaja was in sublime touch against England in The Ashes 2021/22 series hosted by Australia. The left-handed batter will aim to continue in the same vein in the upcoming Test series.

Poll : 0 votes