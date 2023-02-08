3 players who were called "the next Virat Kohli" but failed

Team India star Virat Kohli is regarded by many fans and critics as one of the finest batters of the current generation. Having made his international debut in 2008, he has gone on to establish himself as a run machine across formats and is often compared to all-time legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Sir Vivian Richards.

The former India captain’s record speaks for itself. In 104 Tests, he has smashed 8119 runs at an average of 48.90, with 27 hundreds and 28 fifties. Kohli has a stupendous record in ODIs, having amassed 12809 runs, averaging 57.69, with 46 hundreds and 64 half-centuries. The 34-year-old is also the leading run-getter in T20Is with 4008 runs in 115 matches at an average of 52.73 and a strike rate of 137.96.

Just as he has been compared to legends from the past, a few youngsters were also touted as the "next Kohli", but failed to live up to the billing.

In this feature, we profile three such cricketers.

#1 Ahmed Shehzad

Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad during a T20I against New Zealand. Pic: Getty Images

Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad was a part of the 2008 U19 World Cup, which first brought Kohli into the limelight on the big stage. While Kohli led India to the title, scoring 235 runs in six matches at an average of 47, Shehzad had a decent tournament, notching up 136 runs at an average of 34.

Shehzad made his international debut in 2009, just a year after Kohli. For a brief while, he took world cricket by storm. He smashed a 58-ball century against Bangladesh in the 2014 T20 World Cup, becoming the first player from the country to cross the three-figure mark in the format.

The same year, he notched up his career-best Test score of 176 against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi.

#WorldCup #OnThisDay in 2014 Ahmed Shehzad becomes the first Pakistani batter to score century in T20i. He scored 111*(62) against Bangladesh in t20 world cup. #OnThisDay in 2014 Ahmed Shehzad becomes the first Pakistani batter to score century in T20i. He scored 111*(62) against Bangladesh in t20 world cup.@iamAhmadshahzad#AhmedShehzad #CricketTwitter #WorldCup https://t.co/uSSnrtH5Pl

Shehzad scored six ODI hundreds, the last of which came in December 2014. From the start of 2015 to October 2017, he played 25 ODIs, scoring a mere 690 runs at an average of 27.60, with a best of 95. He hasn’t played an ODI for Pakistan since. In the same period, Kohli amassed 2822 runs in 56 matches at an average of 64.13, clubbing 11 hundreds.

The 31-year-old last represented Pakistan in a T20I against Sri Lanka in Lahore in October 2019.

#2 Unmukt Chand

Unmukt Chand retired from Indian cricket at the age of 28. Pic: Getty Images

Much like Kohli, another Delhi boy, Unmukt Chand grabbed the limelight for leading India to victory in the U19 World Cup. In the 2012 edition held in Australia, he scored 246 runs in six matches at an average of 49.20.

Chand’s big-match temperament came to the fore in the final against Australia when he scored an unbeaten 111 to lead India to U19 World Cup glory against the hosts. Comparisons with Kohli were natural. The gifted batter was touted for big things from a very young age.

He struck his maiden Ranji Trophy hundred - 151 runs - in his fourth game. The cricketer with humungous talent made his IPL debut at the age of 18. He was expected to take the T20 league by storm. But nothing of that sort happened. In 21 games, Chand only managed 300 runs at an average of 15.

The runs started drying up swiftly for the right-handed batter and he completely slipped out of the limelight. In August 2021, Chand retired from Indian cricket at the age of 28, signing a three-year deal with USA's Major League Cricket (MLC). He is part of Chattogram Challengers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)

Unmukt Chand may have turned out to be a disappointment but his 111* (130) in the U19 WC final against #OnThisDay in 2012 remains one of the best knocks I've seen from an Indian in a knockout game. Unmukt Chand may have turned out to be a disappointment but his 111* (130) in the U19 WC final against 🇦🇺 #OnThisDay in 2012 remains one of the best knocks I've seen from an Indian in a knockout game.https://t.co/5DIvz5cUsQ

Comparing the contrasting fortunes of Kohli and Chand, former India off-spinner Nikhil Chopra said on the Kheelneeti podcast last year:

“Virat Kohli played for Delhi after winning the U19 World Cup. He scored plenty of runs there as well. He was dropped from the Indian team after his initial selection but picked again after scoring in domestic cricket.

“In contrast, Unmukt Chand couldn’t translate his success from U19 to domestic cricket. He was an exceptional talent but could not fulfill his potential. To get selected for India, you need to prove that you are one above the rest.”

Before retiring from Indian cricket, Chand played 67 first-class games, scoring 3379 runs at an average of 31.57, with eight hundreds and 16 fifties to his name.

#3 Umar Akmal

Umar Akmal celebrates his century on his Test debut in Dunedin. Pic: Getty Images

Another prodigiously talented Pakistan batter, Umar Akmal, also invited comparisons with Kohli during his initial years in international cricket. Umar made his international debut in 2009, just a year after the ace Indian batter entered the big stage.

At the age of 19, Umar made an exceptional Test debut, scoring 129 and 75 against New Zealand in Dunedin. The performance came against a Kiwi attack comprising Shane Bond, Daniel Vettori, and Chris Martin.

Then, in his third ODI, he smashed his maiden ton in the format - 102* off 72 balls against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

It was too good to last, though, as Umar lost form and subsequently got into trouble over behavioral issues. He last represented Pakistan in 2019 and was banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) disciplinary committee for three years in 2021. He was also slapped with a hefty fine over corruption charges.

In some respite for Umar, his ban was subsequently reduced to 12 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sports. Eyeing a comeback to the national team, the 32-year-old will look to impress for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023.

