Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith - who has a better record in Border-Gavaskar Trophy history?

The Virat Kohli versus Steve Smith battle is all set to resume as India and Australia renew their rivalry in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which begins with the first Test in Nagpur on February 9. Irrespective of the format, the Kohli versus Smith contest always comes to the fore when India and Australia take on each other.

Great players love putting their best foot forward against the toughest of opponents. Things are no different for Kohli and Smith. Both are known to lift their game when it comes to facing major challenges. The duo will be extremely keen to make their mark in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

While their individual brilliance will make for great viewing, Kohli and Smith’s success could rub off on their respective teams because both are key batters for their side.

Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, we analyze the records of the two batting giants in the India-Australia Test rivalry.

Overall record of Kohli and Smith in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The run machines of India and Australia. Pic: Getty Images

Both Kohli and Smith are among the top 10 run-getters in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, an illustrious list led by legends Sachin Tendulkar (3262 runs) and Ricky Ponting (2555 runs). Smith occupies the No. 8 position, with 1742 runs in 14 matches at a spectacular average of 72.58, with eight hundreds and five fifties, and a best of 192.

Kohli is currently 10th on the list of leading run-getters in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In 20 Tests, he has scored 1682 runs at an average of 48.05, with five hundreds and three fifties. He has a best of 169 in Test matches against Australia.

At a cursory glance, Smith seems to have the edge over Kohli in head-to-head battles. But it would be wrong to draw a conclusion without measuring their performances using multiple parameters.

Performance in winning causes

Virat Kohli celebrates after reaching 150 during the 2014 MCG Test. Pic: Getty Images

Kohli has featured in seven matches that India have won against Australia. Surprisingly, he doesn’t have that great a record. In these seven Tests, he has scored 430 runs at an average of 39.09, with a solitary hundred - 107 in the 2013 Chennai Test. The Indian batter scored 67* in Mohali (March 2013) and 82 in Melbourne during the memorable 2018-19 tour.

Unfortunately, for Kohli, a number of his gems against the Aussies in red-ball cricket have come in losing causes. In matches that India have lost to Australia, Kohli has scored 807 runs in nine Tests at an average of 44.83, with as many four hundreds.

Speaking of Smith, he has a terrific record against India in winning causes in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 33-year-old run-machine has been part of four Test triumphs against India in which he has smashed 513 runs at an average of 102.60, with three hundreds.

That Australia are heavily dependent on Smith to perform when it comes to Tests against India is evident from his underwhelming record against the team in losing causes.

Smith has been part of six Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests that Australia have lost, in which he has totaled 424 runs at an average of 35.33, with a solitary hundred.

Home and away stats comparison

Steve Smith has exceptional numbers in Tests against India. Pic: Getty Images

Performing in challenging conditions away from home against the toughest opponents is one of the key factors in defining the legacy of a cricketer. Kohli has played 13 Tests in Australia and has a wonderful record, scoring 1352 runs at an average of 54.08, with as many as six hundreds.

The former India captain has played some fantastic knocks Down Under. He has three hundreds in Adelaide (two of them coming in the 2014 Adelaide Test) and one each in Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth.

Kohli, however, has registered poor red-ball numbers at home against the Aussies. In seven Tests in India, he has 330 runs at an average of 33, with one hundred. Kohli will be keen to improve his record in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Smith too has enjoyed his tussle against India in India. In six away Tests in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he has scored 660 runs at an average of 60, with three hundreds. All three tons came during the 2017 tour. Smith scored 109 in Pune, 178* in Ranchi, and 111 in Dharamsala.

Although the Aussies went down in the series, Smith was the leading run-getter with 499 runs at an average of 71.29.

The Aussie batter has a spectacular Test record against the Indians at home as well. In eight Tests, he has amassed 1082 runs at an average of 83.23, with as many as five hundreds. Smith was outstanding during the 2014-15 series, registering scores of 162*, 133, 192, and 117.

Conclusion

While both Kohli and Smith have produced some stunning numbers in the Border-Gavaskar rivalry over the years, the Aussie has a better overall record in the competition. Things could, however, change if Kohli has an exceptional home run in the upcoming Test series.

