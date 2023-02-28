3 players who can break into India's T20I squad with a strong showing in WPL 2023

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is all set to be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26. The T20 league, which is expected to change the landscape of women’s cricket, will kick-off with a match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC) and UP Warriorz are the other three teams that will be taking part in WPL 2023. After the conclusion of the league games, there will be an Eliminator, followed by the final. A number of big names from women’s cricket will be action during the tournament.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) saw many young talents from the country emerge as stars in pressure situations in the T20 league. The WPL will also give an opportunity for a number of upcoming women’s cricketers to rub shoulders with the best and make a mark.

We profile three players who can break into India’s T20I squad on the back of a strong showing in WPL 2023.

#1 Shweta Sehrawat (UP Warriorz)

Shweta Sehrawat was the leading run-getter in the U-19 Women’s World Cup. Pic: Twitter

The UP Warriorz purchased young batter Shweta Sehrawat for ₹40 lakh at the WPL auction. The Delhi cricketer was India’s standout batter at the U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup held in South Africa at the start of the year.

The 19-year-old played seven matches in the U-19 World Cup, smashing 297 runs at an average of 99 and an excellent strike rate of 139.44. She struck three half-centuries in the tournament.

Sehrawat slammed an unbeaten 92 off 57 against South Africa, 74* off 49 balls versus the UAE and 61* off 45 deliveries in the semi-final against New Zealand. She failed in the final, but India Women cruised to title triumph as they were set a target of a mere 69 runs.

Sehrawat has excelled consistently at the U-19 level. She was the leading run-getter Women’s U-19 T20 Challenger Trophy 2022, smashing 163 runs in four matches for India B at an average of 40.75.

She also led India A team to title triumph in the Women's U-19 quadrangular series - India B, Sri Lanka U-19 and West Indies U-19 being the other teams. Sehrawat was once again the top scorer with 164 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 151.85.

#2 Shreyanka Patil (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Shreyanka Patil will play for RCB. Pic: @shreyanka_patil/ Twitter

Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil was purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹10 lakh at the WPL auction in Mumbai. A bowler with a high-arm action, Patil has impressed with her control over her art.

She did well in the Women's Senior One-Day Trophy 2021-22, claiming nine wickets in seven matches for Karnataka Women at an average of 26.11 and an economy rate of 4.71. She was a key member of the team that finished runners-up in the tournament, going down to Railways Women in the final in Bengaluru.

Patil also impressed in the Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy 2022-23. She claimed three wickets in two matches for India A Women at 19.33..

Apart from her spin bowling, the youngster is also a handy batter, who can chip in with crucial contributions.

#3 Tanuja Kanwar (Gujarat Giants)

Tanuja Kanwar was purchased for Rs 50 lakh. Pic: SDCA/facebook

Gujarat Giants bought Himachal Pradesh left-arm spinner Tanuja Kanwar for ₹50 lakh at the WPL 2023 auction. The 25-year-old registered sensational figures of 6/10 from 10 overs as Himachal Pradesh Women cleaned up Meghalaya Women for a paltry 28 in a Women's Senior One Day Trophy match during the 2020-21 season.

Kanwar ended the tournament with 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 12 and an economy rate of 2.40. She was the leading wicket-taker in the Women's T20 Quadrangular Series held in India in 2019-20, claiming eight wickets in four matches at an average of seven.

Kanwar came up with a memorable bowling performance in the final against Bangladesh Women, registering figures of 3/14 from four overs. The effort went in vain as India could not chase down a target of 118.

Kanwar is also a handy batter, who can chip in some crucial cameos lower down the order. She scored an unbeaten 21 off 16 in the Quadrangular Series final and also scored a couple of 30s in the Senior One Day Trophy that followed.

