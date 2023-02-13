Who is the owner of UP Warriorz in WPL 2023?

The UP Warriorz are one of the five teams participating in the inaugural Women's Premier League season. The Lucknow-based franchise has surprised everyone with its tactics at the WPL Auction 2023.

While experienced team owners like Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have ended up spending big to sign five players, UP Warriorz have managed to rope in 10 players for ₹9.05 crore to form a solid core for WPL 2023.

The Warriorz have signed Shweta Sehrawat, Alyssa Healy, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Parshavi Chopra, Yashashree, Shabim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, and Rajeshwari Gayakwad. They have a good blend of foreign and Indian talents, and also have some good variety in their batting and bowling departments.

Fans on social media are wondering who the owners of the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise are. The owners of UP Warriorz are Capri Global Holdings Pvt. Ltd. They bought the franchise for a price of ₹757 crore at the teams' auction in January.

What is Capri Global? All you need to know about owners of UP Warriorz WPL team

The Warriorz have a brother franchise in the International League T20 (Image: WPL)

Capri Loans is currently one of the NBFC companies in India. They are not new to the cricket world as they also tried to buy a team in the IPL two years ago, but failed. They later bought the Sharjah Warriors team in the UAE's International League T20.

After failing to secure an IPL franchise, Capri Global joined the Gujarat Titans as a sponsor in IPL 2022. Rajesh Sharma is the Managing Director of the group, while Beni Prasad Rauka, Bhagyam Ramnani, Mukesh Kacker, Ajit Sharan, and Desh Raj Dogra are independent directors.

The Uttar Pradesh team's coaching staff for the Women's Premier League features Jon Lewis, Anju Jain, Ashley Noffke, and Lisa Sthalekar. It will be interesting to see how they perform in the WPL next month.

