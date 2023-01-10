3 players who can pick up the most wickets in IND vs SL 1st ODI

Following a 2-1 win in the T20I series for India, the caravan now moves to ODIs as the Men in Blue host Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series, starting on Tuesday, January 10. The opening ODI is scheduled to be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Some of the first-choice senior Indian players are back in the mix for the 50-over format. While Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul will take up the batting responsibilities, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav, who were not there for T20Is, return to the bowling department.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have been one of the improved sides, especially in white-ball cricket in recent times. While they do have some talented batters, their main strength lies in their bowling, which consists of some decent pacers alongside a couple of world-class spinners.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🏻



#CricketTwitter #india Any changes you would like to see in this? 🤔 Any changes you would like to see in this? 🤔👇🏻#CricketTwitter #india https://t.co/YoLbsi5T4x

With the ODI World Cup less than 10 months away in India, both teams will want to sort out their bowling and try to understand their best combination going forward.

This could be a great opportunity for some bowlers on both sides to make an impact. On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who may have a great outing in the first ODI in Guwahati:

#3 Kuldeep Yadav - India

3rd One Day International: India v South Africa

After battling poor form and injuries in 2020 and 2021, Kuldeep Yadav witnessed a massive resurgence in 2022. The left-armer had a promising IPL 2022 in Delhi Capitals (DC) colors followed by some inspired outings for Team India.

While there might be a tussle between Kuldeep and Yuzvendra Chahal for a spot in the first XI for the opening ODI, the hosts should go ahead with the former, totally because of the contrast in the two wrist-spinners' forms.

Kuldeep has been a consistent performer for India over the last few months. Chahal, on the other hand, has come up with some mediocre performances.

In his last five ODIs, Kuldeep has managed to pick up nine scalps at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 27.3. The Kanpur spinner will be desperate to make his mark once again if given a chance in the opening ODI.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga - Sri Lanka

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Indisputably Sri Lanka's prime wicket-taking option in white-ball cricket, Wanindu Hasaranga will be eyeing to stamp his authority in the Guwahati ODI.

The wily leg-spinner boasts a strong record while bowling in the subcontinent, having taken 37 scalps across 28 ODIs. However, on Tuesday, Hasaranga will play his maiden ODI on Indian soil.

It will be interesting to see how he performs, especially given the Indian batters' struggles against quality spinners of late.

#1 Mohammed Siraj - India

Cricket.com @weRcricket



Also, among bowlers who have bowled 10+ overs, his economy of 3.9 in this phase is the joint best with Jasprit Bumrah.



#BANvIND #QuickByte : Since Mohammed Siraj’s ODI debut in January 2019, no Indian bowler has bagged more wickets in the powerplay (1-10) than Siraj (15).Also, among bowlers who have bowled 10+ overs, his economy of 3.9 in this phase is the joint best with Jasprit Bumrah. #QuickByte: Since Mohammed Siraj’s ODI debut in January 2019, no Indian bowler has bagged more wickets in the powerplay (1-10) than Siraj (15). Also, among bowlers who have bowled 10+ overs, his economy of 3.9 in this phase is the joint best with Jasprit Bumrah. #BANvIND https://t.co/86EOLI7oP7

Arguably one of India's most improved bowlers, Mohammed Siraj has proved that he is not just a red-ball specialist. In 2022, Siraj stepped up more often than not for the Men in Blue and ended the year as India's highest ODI wicket-taker with 24 wickets at an average of 23.5 across 15 innings.

He can swing the new ball and has also shown the ability to nail the yorkers at the death. Siraj will be itching to get on to the field and continue his form with the ball.

Get IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for live updates & latest news.

Poll : 0 votes