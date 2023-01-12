3 players who can pick up the most wickets in IND vs SL 2nd ODI

Sri Lankan bowlers were taken to the cleaners by India when they leaked a giant 373/8 in the first ODI. The Men in Blue eventually won the game by 67 runs in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10.

The Indian bowlers, on the other hand, did their job fantastically well for the majority of the game. They reduced the visitors to 206/8 and put the match to bed within 37 overs. However, there was a hint of complacency by them when they let Sri Lanka reach 306/8 with Dasun Shanaka scoring a valiant century.

Both India and Sri Lanka will now lock horns for the second ODI on January 11 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, which is once again a ground that will have even pace and bounce for the batters to play their shots.

However, if the bowlers hit the right areas, there is likely to be something in it for everyone. On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who could have a great outing in the upcoming second ODI in Kolkata:

#3 Umran Malik

One of the hottest prodigies going around, Umran Malik has enjoyed a stellar start to his international career.

While Umran has taken nine scalps in six T20Is, he has impressed by taking 10 wickets in five ODI innings as well.

The J&K pacer was the pick of the bowlers in the previous game in Guwahati, having taken 3/57 in the encounter. He also made headlines for once again breaking the fastest ball barrier for India when he sent down a 156-kmph delivery against Charith Asalanka.

The speedster will definitely want to dish out another incredible performance and help the hosts seal the series 2-0.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga in action during the first ODI [pic Credit: BCCI]

Despite being one of the ace options for Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga had an off day at the office on Tuesday. He leaked 67 runs in his ten overs and even went wicketless.

While he is among the best spinners in T20I cricket, his ODI record is a bit underwhelming. In 35 ODIs, he has 39 wickets at an average of 36.51. But Hasaranga is the leading wicket-taker in the squad, and his team requires him to step up.

Given his talent and ability to cause havoc with his wily leg-spin, it won't be surprising if Hasaranga bounces back in the second ODI and proves to be a nemesis for India.

#1 Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj had a great day with the ball in the first ODI [Pic Credit: BCCI]

The steep rise of Mohammed Siraj in the 50-over format has been heartening to witness. In 2022, Siraj stepped up more often than not for the Men in Blue and ended the year as India's highest ODI wicket-taker with 24 wickets at an average of 23.5 across 15 innings.

He started 2023 in a similar fashion as well when he troubled the Sri Lankan batters with his seam movement in Guwahati. The Hyderabadi speedster outfoxed Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis with two great deliveries in the game.

Siraj has more or less sealed his place in the starting XI for India and will be itching to get on to the field and continue his form with the ball in the upcoming second ODI as well.

