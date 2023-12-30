3 players who can replace Dean Elgar as South Africa's opener in Tests ft. Tony de Zorzi 

South Africa.s Test opener Dean Elgar is all set to bring down the curtains on his illustrious career. He will be playing his final Test against India at the Newlands in Cape Town, starting on January 3. Elgar will also lead the Proteas side in the absence of their regular skipper Temba Bavuma.

The doughty southpaw was at his fluent best in the opening Test where he scored a breathtaking century to guide South Africa to a memorable victory. Fluency and style, which is not associated with his batting, were on full display during his exceptional knock of 182.

Elgar, not known as a fluent driver of the ball, brought out a full repertoire of cover drives, off drives, and square drives and looked at his ominous best. He was proactive right from the outset and never allowed the Indian bowlers to settle in.

Over the last decade, Elgar has established himself as one of the premier Test openers in South Africa. However, his stats don't accurately reflect his potential.

He has been inconsistent, at times, in his career, which has resulted in his underwhelming average of 38.35 despite being one of the vital cogs in the Test team.

It won't be easy for the Proteas to fill the boots of Elgar once he leaves the stage. However, there are some experienced campaigners and some newcomers who are waiting for their opportunity in the opening position for South Africa.

So, let us look at three batsmen who can possibly replace Dean Elgar as South Africa's opener in Tests:

#3 Sarel Erwee

Sarel Erwee en route to his maiden Test century against New Zealand. (Pic: Getty)

One of the most experienced openers in the South African first-class circuit, Erwee could be a like-for-like replacement for Dean Elgar at the top of the order.

While he hasn't made a big-enough impact in his brief Test career so far, his experience and form lately makes him a contender to take Elgar's place in the near future.

The 34-year-old made his first-class debut for KwaZulu-Natal way back in 2008 and went on to establish himself at the top of the order. While Erwee's consistency remains an area of concern, his style of play and ability to grind for long hours makes him a viable option as a Test opener.

Erwee made his Test debut in 2022 against New Zealand and made his first Test century in just his second Test.

It was a brilliant start to his career which tapered off in the remaining eight Tests, which eventually led to his ouster from the team. Elgar's retirement again opens up an opportunity for the veteran to make an international comeback.

#2 Tony de Zorzi

Tony de Zorzi played as a No 3 batter in the opening Test against India.

One of the most talented prospects to replace Dean Elgar is Tony de Zorzi. He has already announced his arrival at the international level with some solid performances.

He scored his maiden ODI century during the series against India and then shared a crucial partnership with Dean Elgar in the opening Test at the Supersport Park in Centurion.

While he has a few chinks in his armor, especially when it comes to Test batting, the positive intent and ability to play quality strokes him a good option. Especially with Test cricket moving at a rapid pace in the modern generation, his style of batting may be worthwhile to test out.

De Zorzi made his first class debut back in 2016, but it took him seven years to break into the national team. The hard-hitting southpaw can also bat for long hours and could move up to the opening position in South Africa's next Test assignment.

#1 Jordan Hermann

Jordan Hermann boasts of a brilliant record in his brief Test career.

One of the finest young talents in the South African domestic circuit, Jordan Hermann could be the next big thing in South Africa's red ball circuit. Hermann is a fluent-looking young batter who has already established himself in the first-class circuit.

With the end of an era with Dean Elgar's retirement, the South African selectors might be tempted to go with fresh blood and play some fearless cricket. This could go well with the recent advent of 'Bazball'.

Hermann made his first-class debut for the Titans in 2021 and has stamped his authority at the first-class level. He has already scored 1,387 runs in 17 matches at an average of 55.48. The 22-year-old oozes class against genuine pace and bounce and could certainly be a perfect replacement for Elgar.

