3 players who can replace Ravindra Jadeja if he's ruled out of 2nd Test vs England ft. Washington Sundar

Things are not going right for the Indian team. After a barely believable 28-run loss in the first Test against England, the side could be without Ravindra Jadeja in the second Test in Visakhapatnam. The availability of the all-rounder remains doubtful after he picked up an injury on the fourth day of the first Test in Hyderabad.

Jadeja looked visibly distressed and in pain when he clutched his leg immediately after being run out by Ben Stokes on Sunday. He is now awaiting a verdict as reports from his scan conducted in Hyderabad have been sent to Mumbai.

The severity of this possible hamstring injury is expected to be known on Monday. There are now strong chances that Ravindra Jadeja might miss the second Test match, slated to start on February 2.

Here we take a look at three players who can replace Ravindra Jadeja if he's ruled out of the second Test vs England:

#3 Saurabh Kumar

A constant performer in domestic cricket

Saurabh Kumar, the Uttar Pradesh left-arm bowler, has been a consistent domestic and India A performer, and has been on the radar of the selectors for a while now. He was recently included in the India A squad for the two four-day matches against England Lions.

In October last year, Saurabh Kumar sliced through Saurashtra's line-up and ended with 10 wickets in the match to power Rest of India to an Irani Cup title. He has superb numbers in first class cricket – 290 wickets in 68 matches at an average of 24.42 speaks volumes about his ability.

What could also work for him is that he is no mug with the bat – he has 2061 runs in these 68 first-class matches at an average of 27.11.

He can be the proper replacement for Ravindra Jadeja if the selectors decide to include a spinner who has been a sort of master in Indian conditions over the last couple of years.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav

Can he forge a Test career?

Kuldeep Yadav is another contender to replace Ravindra Jadeja – the left-arm spinner is part of the squad and can bring a lot of variety to the Indian bowling attack. He has been good form in the recent past, especially in white ball cricket and this can be put to use in this Test series as well.

"Kuldeep gives you a certain X-factor with his bowling," Rohit Sharma said ahead of the 1st Test match. The left-arm spinner has worked on his bowling and keeps targeting the stumps – a trait that might work for him in home conditions. Ahead of this series, Kuldeep took part in a Ranji Trophy match after a hiatus of more than seven years. In this match against Kerala, he picked up four wickets in 26 overs spanning two innings.

His batting has faded away in the recent series and this could be a factor when the management decides to make the final call.

#1 Washington Sundar

Can be a genuine all-rounder

He can bowl offies on a length and not allow the batters to get close to the length. With the bat, he can hold one end up and even go for strokes and is a left-hander – to counter the threat of England’s left-arm spin. These factors make Washington Sundar a viable option to replace Ravindra Jadeja for the second Test match.

He too was included in the India A squad for the series against England Lions and in his last international appearance, he picked up 3 for 18 in a high-scoring run fest against Afghanistan. He can be the perfect third spinner behind R Ashwin and Axar Patel and considering his ability with the bat, can also be moved up the order if need be.

Sundar has not been too shabby in the four Tests that he has played and had injury not impeded his progress, he could have been a regular member of the side in all three formats. As far as his first-class numbers are concerned – he averages 31 with the ball and 32 with the bat. A definite promise that can get the nod in place of Ravindra Jadeja.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App