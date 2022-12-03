3 players who can score the most runs in BAN vs IND 1st ODI

Some of the first-choice players are back in the Indian team for the ODI series against Bangladesh, set to begin in Dhaka on Sunday, December 4. These players were rested for the tour of New Zealand and they will be keen to hit the ground running in the Bangladesh ODIs.

The hosts, on the other hand, have been dealt with a body blow, as captain Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out of the series with an injury. However, Bangladesh are dangerous in their own backyard and have some talented batters in their ranks too.

On that note, let's take a look at three batters who could have a great outing in Dhaka:

#3 Liton Das

Liton Das is a name that many Indian fans won't forget so easily as his quickfire half-century that put the Men in Blue on the brink of a huge upset in the T20 World Cup. He is the stand-in captain for Bangladesh and has done well against this particular opposition in the past.

In 6 ODIs, he has scored 228 runs and also has a hundred to his name against the Men in Blue. Das is a counter-attacking batter and is more than capable of taking the game away from India in the powerplay if he isn't dismissed early. It will be interesting to see how the visitors deal with him.

#2 Virat Kohli

- @Sobuujj Throwback to 21 y/o Virat Kohli's first World Cup match against Bangladesh. Throwback to 21 y/o Virat Kohli's first World Cup match against Bangladesh. https://t.co/QRf1okYBwk

Virat Kohli doesn't seem to be the same player who struggled in England earlier this year, as he has been scoring runs for fun of late. He was India's highest scorer in the Asia Cup and also had a fantastic T20 World Cup, becoming the highest run-scorer in the tournament.

Many would arguably agree that ODIs is Kohli's best format and the former Indian captain would definitely want to score big. In 12 ODIs against Bangladesh, Kohli has scored a staggering 680 runs at a mind-blowing average of 75.55 with three fifties and as many hundreds to his name. He could punish the hosts big time if they fail to get rid of him early.

#1 Rohit Sharma

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Rohit Sharma's last 8 innings against Bangladesh in ODIs:



•Innings - 8

•Runs - 587

•Average - 97.83

•Hundreds - 3

•Fifties - 2 Rohit Sharma's last 8 innings against Bangladesh in ODIs:•Innings - 8•Runs - 587•Average - 97.83•Hundreds - 3•Fifties - 2

Rohit Sharma seems to simply love to bat against Bangladesh as he has hundreds against this opposition in the 2015 World Cup, 2017 Champions Trophy as well as the 2019 World Cup. The Indian captain's form of late hasn't been that great and he has had time to reflect after the T20 World Cup.

However, like Kohli, even Rohit would fancy himself scoring big in ODIs as he gets that much-needed time upfront to settle. Bangladesh will be wary of Rohit's record against them and will likely refrain from giving freebies.

Poll : 0 votes