3 players who can score most runs in IND vs BAN 1st Test

The first game of the two-match Test series to be played between Bangladesh and India will begin on Wednesday, December 14, in Chattogram. The pitch here has generally been good for batting over the years and both teams would like to make the most of the potentially ideal batting conditions.

The team that wins the toss will naturally look to bat first, but taking a first-innings lead will be crucial for both sides. Batting last on any subcontinent track will be tricky since the pitch seems to deteriorate as the game progresses.

This makes it crucial for some top-quality batters on both sides to make their knocks count once they settle at the crease and score big.

On that note, let's take a look at three such batters who may have a memorable Test match in Chattogram:

#3 Litton Das

Litton Das @LittonOfficial



ODI mission completed, next mission- Test



#BANvIND Not the end we wanted, but proud of this team. Thanks to all for supporting us.ODI mission completed, next mission- Test Not the end we wanted, but proud of this team. Thanks to all for supporting us. ODI mission completed, next mission- Test #BANvIND https://t.co/6WR78Lx8b4

Litton Das will be high on confidence after he led his team to an ODI series win over India in the absence of Tamim Iqbal. Although Test cricket is a different ball game altogether, Das has simply been brilliant for the hosts, scoring 883 runs in 10 matches in the ongoing World Test Championship.

He averages almost 50 with three centuries and two half-centuries to his name. Likely to bat in the top four, Litton Das will be keen to lay a strong platform for Bangladesh to get a mammoth score in their first innings.

The Indian bowlers will need to be wary of him as he will keep the scoreboard ticking at a decent pace.

#2 Rishabh Pant

The Bharat Army @thebharatarmy HERE'S HOPING FOR SOME EXPLOSIONS! Let's hope Pant ends the year with a bang in what has been his favourite format of cricket this year 🤞🏻



Getty • #BANvIND #INDvBAN #TeamIndia #BharatArmy HERE'S HOPING FOR SOME EXPLOSIONS! Let's hope Pant ends the year with a bang in what has been his favourite format of cricket this year 🤞🏻Getty • #RishabhPant 🇮🇳 HERE'S HOPING FOR SOME EXPLOSIONS! Let's hope Pant ends the year with a bang in what has been his favourite format of cricket this year 🤞🏻📷 Getty • #RishabhPant #BANvIND #INDvBAN #TeamIndia #BharatArmy https://t.co/j8NPjmZJdF

Despite his struggles in white-ball cricket of late, quite a few eyebrows were raised when Rishabh Pant was not named India's vice-captain for the first Test. Such has been the impact of the southpaw in red-ball cricket.

Pant is India's highest scorer in the World Test Championship so far, with 720 runs from 10 matches and also has two centuries and four fifties to his name.

Test cricket seems to get the best out of him as a batter and he will be crucial to the visitors in taking down the Bangladesh spinners.

#1 Virat Kohli

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🏻



#CricketTwitter #indvsban Virat Kohli has a solid Test record against Bangladesh Virat Kohli has a solid Test record against Bangladesh 👊🏻#CricketTwitter #indvsban https://t.co/tNom7eemx0

Bangladesh is arguably one of Virat Kohli's favorite opponents in Tests as he has a sensational record against them. In just five innings, Kohli has scored 392 runs at a sensational average of 78.40.

The former Indian captain scored a double hundred against the same opposition and also has his latest Test century against Bangladesh in the pink ball Test all the way back in November 2019 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Having broken his century drought in ODIs on the same ground, Kohli will be confident of getting back to his best in the whites.

Poll : 0 votes