3 players who can score most runs in IND vs SL 1st T20I

Team India will kickstart their new year with an exciting three-match T20I series against Asia Cup 2022 champions Sri Lanka. The first game is set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Due to the smaller ground dimensions and the pitch having an even pace and bounce, Wankhede has generally produced high-scoring contests. Batters from both sides will certainly be keen on showcasing their skills and entertaining the fans with some big-hitting.

Both teams have some explosive batters in their ranks who on their day can single-handedly change the complexion of the game. On that note, let's take a look at three batters who might have a fantastic outing on Tuesday at the Wankhede:

#3 Pathum Nissanka

Pathum Nissanka has been one of the success stories for Sri Lanka over the past year at the top of the order. Although, he may not have an outrageous strike rate, Nissanka has consistently given his team a good start.

The opener also seems to love playing against India, having scored 128 runs from just four innings, including two half-centuries. He will enjoy the true pace and bounce in the surface at the Wankhede Stadium and will be keen to get the visitors off to a flyer.

#2 Sanju Samson

With big names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul not in the squad, this might just be the series where Sanju Samson gets to bat for India in the top order. The Wankhede Stadium is also arguably one of his favorite grounds, as he has an incredible record in T20s here.

In 24 games, Samson has scored as many as 712 runs at a fantastic strike rate of 143.83 with four half-centuries and a hundred to his name. There has been a lot of talk about how conservative India's top order has been in T20Is and Samson might just change that if he gets consistent chances.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav making the top of lists like these no longer seems a surprise as he has easily been the best T20 batter in the world for a while. He scored a staggering 1164 runs in 31 T20Is last year and has been rewarded with the vice-captaincy of the Indian team in the T20I series.

Having played domestic cricket for over a decade at the Wankhede Stadium, SKY knows exactly what to expect from the pitch and conditions. If he gets going, he has shown that it becomes almost impossible to stop him. The 32-year-old is likely to be the biggest threat to the Sri Lankan bowlers.

