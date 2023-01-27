3 players who can win the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year award in 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently unveiled the winners of its individual awards and named the team of the year across all formats as well. Despite 2022 being a rather low-key year for ODIs in general, the competition was fierce in the race to become the best cricketer in the 50-over format.

Babar Azam emerged as the winner of the award and was conferred with the Sir Garfield Sobers award as well. The Pakistan skipper, however, will have stiff competition ahead of him in pursuit of becoming the best ODI cricketer for the third year in succession.

All teams have their sights on the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in India during the October-November window. Players will be on their A-game considering the prize at stake, and from the preparations for the tournament in question to the event as well, there are a lot of opportunities expected to make their mark and help their side.

Plenty of memorable performances have already been on show in 2023 across all departments in the 50-over format. Centuries, five-wicket hauls, and impactful performances in the short span so far have made the early race for the ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year for 2023, with a few select players having attained a significant headstart.

Considering the start to the year, the upcoming fixture, and potential, let's take a look at three players who can win the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year award in 2023.

#1 Virat Kohli

The former India skipper has made an imperious start to the year, scoring two hundreds already. He notched his first ODI ton at home after a lengthy interval and followed it up with his second-highest score in the format.

While his focus will be shifted to the upcoming Test series for the time being, he will be on the prowl for more ODI runs in a bid to claim a second World Cup title as well as makeup for his poor form in the format in 2022.

It is to be noted that Kohli has claimed the title of ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year on three occasions. He won the title in successive years in 2017 and 2018 and could extend his record by becoming the only player to claim the honor four times.

Should he extend his run, mirror his prime, and win the World Cup, there will hardly be any other player who could stake a claim for the award.

#2 Shubman Gill

The 2016 ICC U-19 World Cup star was always touted for big things but faced a rocky start to his ODI career. He had to wait a long time to get another chance and not only did he make the most of it, but he has also been in sublime form, breaking one record after another.

He recently became the youngest player to score an ODI double hundred and also broke Shikhar Dhawan's record to be the fastest Indian player to reach 1000 runs. With ODI being the ideal format for Gill, who oozes class, takes time to adjust to the conditions, and then bats long, one can expect a lot more from the youngster.

Another potential candidate from India who could be a strong contender for the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 is Mohammed Siraj. The right-arm pacer was recently crowned the No.1-ranked ICC ODI bowler. His potent wobble seam and the developed outswinger make him a threat as he remains in the constant hunt for wickets, especially with the new ball.

#3 Kane Williamson

The New Zealand batter is unfolding a new chapter after relinquishing his Test captaincy. He was non-existent in ODI cricket following the 2019 ODI World Cup. He did not play any games in the 50-over format in 2021 and his first appearance in 2022 came in August.

After overcoming his elbow injury issues, he seems to have found his rhythm. He ended 2022 on a bright note and started 2023 with the same intention. He has three fifties across his last five innings and has looked in terrific touch, being New Zealand's talisman in ODIs.

The likes of Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, and Josh Hazlewood are also potentially in the fray for the award but have yet to get 2023 kickstarted.

Who will be crowned ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year in 2023? Let us know what you think.

