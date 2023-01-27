3 reasons why Rohit Sharma can replicate his 2019 form in 2023 ODI World Cup

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is showing flashes of his former self in the ongoing home season so far. His spike in form comes at a crucial phase for the Men in Blue, who have their sights set on a potential ODI World Cup triumph on home soil later in 2023.

The opening batter ended his three-year-long ODI century drought with a sublime hundred during the third contest against New Zealand in Indore. Signs of a potential three-figure mark were always there considering that he was in full flow in the previous matches as well.

Opening the batting with an in-form Shubman Gill has also helped his case, despite the dot balls in the powerplay being an extra avenue for pressure. Team India have nailed all their points on the bucket list and will be hopeful that the skipper carries the form all the way to the ODI World Cup and leads the batting unit, much like he did in the previous edition in 2019.

Rohit's 2019 ODI World Cup will go down in the history books as one of the most dominant individual campaigns. He scored 648 runs across nine matches, including five glorious centuries. In general, the ace batter had a year to remember, amassing 1490 runs in 27 innings at an average of 57.31.

On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why Rohit is capable of repeating his exploits from the 2019 ODI World Cup in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

#1 Has hit peak form during the home season

Rohit's unlikely fifty at No. 9 with an injured thumb during the second ODI against Bangladesh was truly a sign of good things to come. Since his return from injury, he has scored 328 runs across six matches at an average of 54.67 with a strike rate of 105.81.

He is leading from the front in terms of the new ODI template, which heavily hinges on his approach. Utilizing the powerplay has become even more crucial in batting-friendly subcontinent conditions and the approach augurs well with the form that Rohit has found.

Cricket Connected @CricketConnect9

#INDvNZ #RohitSharma𓃵 STAT: India's Powerplay 1 scores in home ODIs this season75/0 vs SL Guwahati67/3 vs SL Kolkata75/0 vs SL Trivandrum48/0 vs NZ Hyderabad52/0 vs NZ Raipur82/0 vs NZ Indore STAT: India's Powerplay 1 scores in home ODIs this season75/0 vs SL Guwahati67/3 vs SL Kolkata75/0 vs SL Trivandrum48/0 vs NZ Hyderabad52/0 vs NZ Raipur82/0 vs NZ Indore#INDvNZ #RohitSharma𓃵

With the World Cup taking place in India during the October-November window, the home season, which encompasses nine ODIs, is crucial. Team India need to learn their ideal combination and understand the conditions at the same time. So far, Rohit has been largely on point with his captaincy and batting.

#2 2023 ODI World Cup taking place in familiar territory

Rohit's numbers in ODI cricket across home terrain and overseas conditions mark a stark contrast. He averages 59.18 on home soil compared to the 43.62 he holds abroad.

The Mumbai-born batter narrowly missed out on the squad for the 2011 World Cup, which was held in India and other subcontinent nations. He had a forgettable 2016 T20 World Cup held on the subcontinent. However, 2023 could be different with his favored format, form, and conditions all coming together.

Vintage Rohit has been on show during the home season and it could mean trouble for the opposition if he maintains his touch until and during the ODI World Cup.

#3 2023 ODI World Cup being a potential swansong could prove to be a motivational factor

Rohit will be 36 years old by the time the 2023 ODI World Cup unfurls, and the biological clock keeps ticking.

Considering the level of fitness and mental strength required to play multiple formats and franchise cricket on the side, it is safe to say that the 2023 ODI World Cup could prove to be the legendary batter's last major international endeavor.

Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 Really really disappointed of not being the part of the WC squad..I need to move on frm here..but honestly it was a big setback..any views! Really really disappointed of not being the part of the WC squad..I need to move on frm here..but honestly it was a big setback..any views!

He is unlikely to compete in the 2024 T20 World Cup, considering that the management is contemplating an overhaul of the T20 squad with an infusion of younger players. The 2025 Champions Trophy and the 2027 ODI World Cup seem like a stretch as well.

Semi-final finishes in the 2015 and 2019 World Cup have gone on to haunt the Indian team in their pursuit of ICC silverware, which will reach the decade-long mark soon.

The 2013 Champions Trophy remains the solitary ICC triumph of Rohit's career and the final chance to add another trophy, as illustrious as the World Cup, will undoubtedly bring out the best in him.

Will Rohit Sharma lead Team India's chances at the 2023 ODI World Cup? Let us know what you think.

