3 players DC might be tempted to target in the IPL 2023 auction but shouldn't

With ₹19.45 crore in their purse and 20 names already on their roster, the Delhi Capitals (DC) are in an excellent position ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

DC, who finished fifth last year with seven wins from 14 games, have retained most of their core. They have trusted performers in most departments and could boost their squad significantly with a couple of smart acquisitions on December 23.

However, they might need to be wary of going after a few names. Here are three players DC might be tempted to target in the IPL 2023 auction but shouldn't.

#3 Rilee Rossouw

Pakistan v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

DC need a backup for David Warner after the release of Tim Seifert, whose form has dipped drastically of late. They could look towards Rilee Rossouw, who plays for sister franchise Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 league.

Rossouw brings with him a wealth of experience in the shortest format. He even smacked hundreds in consecutive T20I innings recently, having shown the ability to take on both spin and pace effectively.

However, the southpaw arguably isn't on the same level as some of the other overseas batters on offer. DC have the purse to go after quality all-round options, and they might be better-served targeting younger players who can serve them in the long run.

Rossouw is a capable batter, but at 33 years old and at a price tag of at least ₹2 crore, the Capitals could use their resources elsewhere.

#2 Josh Inglis

Australia v Sri Lanka - T20 Series: Game 1

Josh Inglis has a T20 career strike rate of 147.86, with more than 2,000 runs to his name in the shortest format. He also has the endorsement of DC head coach Ricky Ponting, who has long talked up his ability to play spin better than most Australian batters.

However, Inglis is still raw and might not be ready for the IPL level. He has scores of 23(20), 24(15), 0(1), 17(10) and 24(22) in his last five T20I innings, having been dismissed by spinners in three of those matches. The keeper-batter is in a rough run of form, something that might not turn itself around by the time IPL 2023 starts.

Inglis could someday become a hot property in the IPL, but DC should ideally steer clear of him on December 23.

#1 Cameron Green

Australia v England - ODI Series: Game 1

DC have the purse to go after Cameron Green, but even if they manage to sign him, where will he play?

Green's ideal position in T20 cricket seems to be at the top of the order, where Prithvi Shaw and David Warner are inseparable. At No. 3 is Mitchell Marsh, who offers the same pace-hitting ability and a few overs with the ball as Green.

DC need to play an overseas middle-order batter, presumably Rovman Powell, as well as an overseas pacer. They don't have room for both Green and Marsh in their playing XI, and the latter is definitely the likelier option right now.

Green won't come cheap. If he's going to be nothing more than a backup, DC should target other all-rounders, especially Indian ones after their release of Shardul Thakur.

