3 players who ended their career with exactly 100 Tests ft. Dimuth Karunaratne

Former Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne has decided to hang his boots from international cricket after playing the ongoing Test against Australia at the Galle International Stadium. Karunaratne, who has been a great servant of the game for Sri Lanka, finishes his Test career with exactly 100 Tests to his name.

He has already batted for the last time in his career but the Galle crowd will gather in numbers to catch a glimpse of an unsung hero who has made an immense contribution to Sri Lankan cricket, especially in the last decade. It wasn't an ideal finish to his career as the southpaw could only muster 36 and 14 in the two innings respectively.

He looked in superb touch during the first innings and played some delightful shots in the process. However, he was deceived by a superb arm ball from Nathan Lyon which rattled his stumps. In the second innings, Karunaratne nicked a harmless full-length delivery outside off to the keeper.

The Aussies who are known to play tough cricket gave him a round of applause while he left the field for the one last time in international cricket. Karunaratne is also among the only three players in Test history to have played exactly 100 Tests for their country.

Here are three players who ended their careers with exactly 100 Tests:

# 3. Graham Thorpe

Graham Thorpe was one of the most established England Test batters. Source: Getty

An English or an Aussie Test cricketer is judged by his performance in an Ashes series. One of the most accomplished England Test batters, Graham Thorpe broke into the scene in 1993, scoring a brilliant century in his Test debut against arch-rivals Australia.

He scored another stunning century in Perth on his return to the Ashes tour to solidify his position in the England team. He was astute in his defence and could also attack both pacers and spinners at will, which made him an integral part of the England side.

His career-best 200 came against the Kiwis in 2002 which was almost overshadowed by a stunning knock from Nathan Astle. Thorpe was one of those stylish batters but could grind out tough situations.

The late English batter called it quits from international cricket after being overlooked by England during the Lord's Test in the 2005 Ashes. Thorpe completed his Test career after playing exactly 100 Tests, scoring 6744 runs at an average of 44.66 with 16 centuries and 39 half-centuries.

Andrew Strauss played 100 Tests for England. Source: Getty

A former England captain and the Director of Cricket for England and Wales Cricket Board, Andrew Strauss also remains the only three players to have finished their international career with exactly 100 Tests.

A batter known to produce match-winning knocks under pressure, Strauss became one of England’s premier batters during his era. The southpaw was one the best cutters of the ball and was quick to pick away any of the fast bowlers off his pads.

However, he wasn't quite lethal in other areas of the ground but managed to score runs in the toughest of situations. Strauss led England in 50 Tests, winning 24 of them. It was the dip in his personal form which made him play his last and final Test against South Africa in Lords 2012.

# 1. Dimuth Karunaratne

Karunaratne has batted for the last time in Sri Lanka whites. Source: Getty

One of the longest-serving modern-day Sri Lankan batters, Dimuth Karunaratne should be proud of what he has achieved as a batter despite the diverse effects of a cricketing nation which has gone through a lot in the last few years.

Not one of the most stylish batters going around, he was more of a workhorse who had the ability to defy any star-studded bowling attack without breaking a sweat.

Karunaratne might not be regarded as a Sri Lankan legend but he did score some important runs for the nation in the last decade or so. The sturdy left-handed batter finishes his Test career with 7222 runs at an average of 39.25 with 16 centuries and 39 fifties to his name.

