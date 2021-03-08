3 players who hold the record for most sixes off consecutive balls in Test cricket

The recent T20 international between West Indies and Sri Lanka featured six sixes in an over, as the hosts' captain Kieron Pollard pummelled six deliveries from Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya over the ropes.

This was only the third time this feat was achieved at the international stage, and incidentally, the sixes came off a bowler who managed to pick up a hat-trick in his previous over.

Herschelle Gibbs recorded the first instance of six sixes in international cricket when he smashed Daan Van Bunge all over the park during the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup. Yuvraj Singh followed suit the same year, after he slammed England's Stuart Broad for six sixes at the ICC World T20.

The record of hitting six sixes requires not only exceptional big-hitting skills but also a format which places a premium on scoring quick runs and taking risks.

To some it might seem that the longest format of the game, where the focus is on slow build up and session-by-session play, is not open to such 'reckless' hitting. That is true to some extent, for there has never been an occasion of batsmen hitting six sixes in a Test match.

However, there have been three occasions when four sixes were hit off consecutive balls in a Test match. Needless to say, these came off the willow of some of the best hitters in the business.

Note: Malcolm Nash and Tilak Raj stand as reminders of the fact that this record has been achieved at the First Class level.

Batsmen with most sixes off consecutive balls in Tests

1. Kapil Dev vs England, 1990

On of the most remarkable overs I have witnessed first hand came at Lord's in 1990. With 24 needed to avoid the follow-on and one wicket remaining, Kapil Dev launched Eddie Hemmings for four sixes, all straight, all into the building site that was the Nursery End in that summer pic.twitter.com/EGso3R7aMr — Historic Cricket Pictures (@PictureSporting) May 10, 2020

Eddie Hemmings was the bowler to bear the brunt of Kapil Dev’s massive hitting, during a Test match back in 1990 at Lord's. In that Test, India were placed at a precarious situation at 430/9 with Narendra Hirwani (Test match average 5.4) at the other end.

India needed 24 runs to avoid a follow-on and Kapil Dev decided to take on the English off-spinner. In what turned out to be a terrific display of big-hitting, Dev slammed four sixes in a row to save India from the blushes. Luckily for India, it was a timely intervention too, with the visitors bowled out for 454 a short while later.

2. Shahid Afridi vs India, 2006

Power-Play: Shahid Afridi hits a six off Matthew Hoggard earlier that season

This Test series is remembered for the extremely flat decks that were in show during the first two Tests of the series, before a lively wicket at Karachi produced a result in Pakistan's favour. Shahid Afridi, who enjoyed a good run versus India in Tests (average of 47.26), took on Indian bowlers in the first Test at Lahore.

He targeted Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and slammed four sixes in a row. Interestingly, there very well might have been a fifth six which would have etched Afridi's name in the record books. However, Shahid Afridi didn’t quite manage to connect bat to ball and as a result, missed out on a stunning record.

Irrespective of losing out on the record, Afridi's big-hitting helped him to a hundred and Pakistan were able to reach a daunting total of 679/7.

3. AB de Villiers vs Australia, 2009

AB De Villiers in the middle of his 'six' rampage

The last entrant into the list is none other than South African great, AB de Villiers. Before this incident took place, South Africa had already lost the series to Australia, with the latter having successfully avenged their home series loss to the former.

South Africa rung in a few changes for the final Test, but it was AB de Villiers who stole the show. He targeted Andrew McDonald in the 140th over of the innings, hitting him for four sixes in a row. De Villiers' aggression helped him to a 196-ball 163, and his knock guided South Africa to 651. South Africa took a massive 442-run lead and restricted Australia to 422 in their essay, resulting in an innings and 20-run win for the hosts.