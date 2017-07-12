A Timeline: Ravi Shastri's career progression through the years

Let us take a look at how Ravi Shastri's career panned out.

Ravi Shastri during a net session in England in 2014

Last night, the BCCI announced that Ravi Shastri would take over as the new Indian coach from Anil Kumble. This will be Shastri's first assignment as the head coach although he has been appointed as the team manager, interim coach and team director in the past.

Without a doubt, Shastri is one of India's greatest cricketers ever. The BCCI will hope that he can replicate the magic he created as a player and a commentator as the head coach of the national side.

May 27, 1962: Born in Mumbai (Bombay then)

February 15, 1980: Made his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai at 17 years and 292 days, the youngest cricketer to play for Mumbai until Sachin Tendulkar.

February 21, 1981: Made his Test debut for India against New Zealand in Wellington. He took three wickets in each innings and scored 22 runs with the bat.

November 25, 1981: Made his ODI debut for India against England at Motera, Ahmedabad. He scored 19 runs with the bat and went wicketless with the ball.

July 8, 1982: Opened for India for the first time in Tests. He scored 66 and 0 against England at The Oval.

January 30, 1983: Scored his first Test century for India. He scored 128 against an Imran Khan-led Pakistan in Karachi.

June 25, 1983: Won the ICC World Cup with India.

October 5, 1983: Picked up 5/75 against Pakistan in Nagpur, his best bowling figures in ODIs.

October 6, 1984: Became the second Indian after Kapil Dev (175) to score an ODI century. He scored 102 against Australia in Indore.

December 27, 1984: Put on a world record 188-run partnership for the first wicket with Kris Srikanth against England in Cuttack, scoring 102 in the process.

January 10, 1985: Scored the fastest ever double century in First class cricket when he piled on an unbeaten 200 off just 123 balls. In the same innings, he hit six sixes in an over bowled by Tilak Raj and became the second man after Sir Garfield Sobers to do so.

Indian players celebrate on Shastri's Audi

March 10, 1985: Played a huge role in leading India to victory in the Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket in Australia. Shastri was also adjudged the Player of the Series, which was at the time called 'The Champion of Champions' for his 182 runs and 8 wickets. He won an Audi 100 car for his efforts.

April 6, 1985: Took 8 for 91 in the second innings of the Ranji Trophy final to lead Mumbai to their 30th title.

September 22, 1986: Scored 62 and 48* in the tied Test against Australia in Chennai and was left stranded at the non-striker's end when Maninder Singh was dismissed.

1987: Signed a deal with county side Glamorgan that saw him play for the Welsh side for four years.

January 11, 1988: Captained India in Tests for the only time in his career. India beat West Indies by 255 runs in the match.

April 9, 1989: Played his finest innings in Test cricket. He scored 107 against a West Indies side that had the likes of Malcolm Marshall, Curtly Ambrose, Courtney Walsh and Ian Bishop on a wicket that had a lot of pace and bounce.

1990: Got married to Ritu Singh.

November 2, 1990: Scored his highest first-class score when he hit 217 against Bengal in the Irani Trophy.

November 14, 1991: Scored 109 against South Africa in New Delhi, his highest score in ODIs.

December 8, 1991: Picked up 5/15 against Australia at WACA in Perth, his best bowling figures in ODIs.

January 4, 1992: Notched up his first Test double century. He scored 206 against Australia in Sydney. Incidentally, that was his last century in Tests and he became Shane Warne's first victim in Test cricket.

November 25, 1992: Played his final ODI match. He scored five runs and took one wicket against South Africa in Durban.

December 29, 1992: Shastri's last day in Test cricket. He scored 10 and five with the bat and failed to take a single wicket the ball against South Africa in Port Elizabeth.

Shastri in one of his many commentary stints

March 1995: Made his debut as a TV commentator.

April 7, 2007: Was appointed as the interim coach for the Bangladesh series.

2008: Became a father after his wife gave birth to a baby girl, Aleka.

August 19, 2014: Was appointed as India's team director for the limited-overs leg of the England tour after a dismal show in the Tests against England.

September 26, 2014: Was given an extension as the team director until the end of the 2015 World Cup after India beat England 4-1 to become the world's no. 1 ODI team.

June 20, 2015: After Duncan Fletcher's contract ended, Shastri was given another extension with the Indian team till the 2016 World T20.

August 2015: Led India to their first Test series win on Lankan soil after 22 years.

December 2015: Led India to a 3-0 Test series win against South Africa at home.

January 2016: Led India to a whitewash of Australia in a three-match T20I series.

February 2016: India, under the guidance of Shastri, won the Asia Cup T20.

Indian captain Virat Kohli with Ravi Shastri during the 2015 series against South Africa

March 31, 2016: Last match in charge as team director. India lost to West Indies in the semis of 2016 World T20.

June 23, 2016: Anil Kumble was picked ahead of Shastri as the coach of Team India.

June 27, 2017: After Kumble's resignation, Shastri reapplies for the Indian coaching job.

July 11, 2017: Appointed as the head coach of India till the 2019 World Cup.