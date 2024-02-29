3 other players who could have been included in the BCCI's fast-bowling contract list ft. Mohsin Khan

The BCCI announced an exciting new initiative while making public their central contracts list for the 2023-24 season. Apart from the 30 centrally contracted players, the board has introduced "fast-bowling contracts" for a select few.

Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal and Vidwath Kaverappa are the five beneficiaries of the fast-bowling contracts. While two of these players, Deep and Malik, have already made their international debuts, the other three are talented domestic performers who are also in the Indian Premier League (IPL) picture.

While the terms of fast-bowling contracts aren't exactly clear yet, there were some other names who could've been backed publicly by the BCCI with an eye on the future. The Men in Blue are going through a period of transition in that department, and grooming all available talent has become a necessity.

Here are three other playes who could have been included in the BCCI's fast-bowling contract list.

#3 Mohsin Khan

One of the IPL's breakout stars, Mohsin Khan's progress has been curtailed by injuries in the last two years. On paper, though, the left-armer is as complete a bowler as they come.

Mohsin has been active for Uttar Pradesh in white-ball cricket and bowled excellently in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. While his pace has dropped a bit since his maiden campaign for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), he has plenty of variations in his locker and has the ability to bowl at all stages of the innings.

Mohsin may never be a success at the red-ball level, largely because of his fitness issues. But in white-ball cricket, he is among the best India have and will invariably play a big role for LSG in IPL 2024.

Arshdeep Singh is the only left-arm fast bowler in the national picture right now, and backing someone of Mohsin's caliber could serve the team well going forward.

#2 Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana has a sky-high ceiling, and India have identified that by fast-tracking him into the Emerging and A team setups. Handing him a fast-bowling contract would've been a safe course of action, given that he is already in the pipeline, just like the others on the list.

At only 22 years of age, Rana is all set to play a full IPL season for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He is a player who can come close to the 150 kph mark while also moving the ball both ways and generating appreciable bounce. The Delhi-born player is even a clean striker of the ball, with a highest first-class score of 122*.

Rana recently suffered a hamstring injury, but he has started bowling and should be fit for the IPL. If he has a good season, an India call-up shouldn't be too far away.

#1 Kartik Tyagi

Kartik Tyagi's journey from the U19 level hasn't been seamless

Kartik Tyagi doesn't seem to be anywhere in the Indian picture right now, and his IPL career hasn't taken off either. He will play for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2024, and it remains to be seen if he can nail down a starting berth.

Nevertheless, Tyagi is among the brightest fast-bowling prospects in the country right now. The 23-year-old has been plagued by a few injuries and lack of accuracy, but he'll only get better with experience and time. He had an excellent Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign for Uttar Pradesh, with three five-fers in five outings.

Tyagi's raw pace and aggression are traits that aren't easily found in the Indian domestic circuit. India need to make the most of his skills and back him to the hilt.

